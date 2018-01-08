UBCO hosts portfolio workshop

The portfolio is a tool used by artists to showcase their work. The cultivation of which, however, is no easy task.

UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical studies is encouraging artists, interested fine arts options at the university, to show off their talent.

“Portfolio day is an opportunity for people interested in the program to come to campus and get pointers—in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere—on how to put together a good portfolio,” said Nathan Skolski, associate director of public affairs. “They will also receive feedback about their work and advice about how to take their talent further.”

Prospective applicants should bring no more than 10 artworks or images, and or up to three short videos that illustrate their best work while showing a range of explored media. Original artwork including finished pieces, works in progress and sketchbooks are preferred. Prospective students can also present a digital portfolio on a laptop.

“Portfolio day is an opportunity to get advice on building an entrance portfolio and obtain pre-approval for the portfolio requirement as part of your application to the visual arts BFA program at UBC Okanagan,” Skolski said.

Meanwhile, there are four creative days workshops planned for the coming months. These events, specifically for prospective applicants to the visual arts bachelor’s of fine arts program or anyone interested in pursuing visual arts courses at UBC’s Okanagan campus, provide a chance to learn about the program and campus facilities through fun, hands-on projects.

Participants will work with faculty and staff, and have the chance to meet and talk with current students about program choices. Seats are limited for some of the sessions, so pre-registration is encouraged. To register, contact visual arts program coordinator Briar Craig at briar.craig@ubc.ca or 250 807-9765.

Creative Days Workshops:

Jan. 13, noon to 3 p.m. with Fern Helfand: Photography – Lighting for Studio Portraits

Feb. 17, noon to 2 p.m. with Myron Campbell: Frame-by-Frame Animation

March 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Renay Egami: Sculpture: Mold Making and Casting

April 21, 10 a.m. to noon with Stephen Foster: Interactive Digital Media

