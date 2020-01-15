Matt Grayson did the photography for The Revelstoke Diaries. (Matt Grayson)

UK film company in Revelstoke to tell stories inspired by adventure

The film features 10 Revelstoke residents and premiers Jan. 24

Last month, Cameron Hall came to Revelstoke to make a ski film that wasn’t about skiing.

“I love ski movies, I think they are fantastic, but they have a similar sort of feel to them year on year, where a lot of it is about the beautiful aesthetics of powder skiing, with an excellent soundtrack, but maybe you don’t always get to really know the athletes and people in them,” said Hall, who is the founder and director of Holmlands.

In a previous life, Hall worked as a ski instructor in Whistler, and visited Revelstoke on a powder highway trip.

“The town is something that feels more genuine and authentic than a lot of other ski destinations which are maybe a little more purpose built,” he said.

So last summer, when brainstorming Holmlands’ next project, Hall thought of Revelstoke.

“Let’s get under the skin of a town,” he said.

Matt Cameron is the director of the The Revelstoke Diaries, which is premiering on Jan. 24 in Revelstoke. (Matt Grayson)

The Revelstoke Diaries was shot over 10 days in December and features 10 different Revelstokians.

To give the film more of a local connection, he interviewed only Canadians.

Originally intending to dive deeply into three stories, the project changed.

“There was such a wealth of interest from different people in different backgrounds, we thought well, rather than go in depth on three stories, let’s tell more stories and give more of a spotlight to different people,” he said.

The film, premiering in Revelstoke on Jan. 24, features Chris Pawlitsky, Greg Hill, Izzy Lynch, Bill Pollock, Kelsey Adam, Mark Baron, Shred Kelly, Leah Allison, Kristy Whale and Faron Ling.

Hall worked on the project with Rich Houghton and Matt Grayson.

He said that premiering the film this winter wasn’t in the initial plans, but he didn’t feel good about making a movie about Revelstoke and not showing it here first.

“We are the creators of the project but it almost stops becoming our film once it is released and it belongs to the audience,” Hall said.

He is hopeful the film will be something the people of Revelstoke feel belongs to them, something they will be proud to share with the wider world.

Holmlands will launch the film in the UK at the beginning of next winter.

Tickets for the Jan. 24 event are available on eventbrite.

 

Rich Houghton filmed and edited The Revelstoke Diaries. (Matt Grayson)

