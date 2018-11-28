Vernon Alliance Church play finds forgiveness

One December Evening presents Christmas Comes to The Great Eight Dec. 4-7

Scott Cyr (left), Kim Severson and Jason Armstrong hang out on set for this year’s One Decemeber production, Christmas Comes to the Great Eight, Dec. 4-7 at Vernon Alliance Church. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

As the season of giving shows itself, the gift of forgiveness is one being presented to the community with this year’s One December Evening production.

The 18th annual evening of holiday theatre and music, sweetened with dessert, presents Christmas Comes to the Great Eight Dec. 4-7 nightly at 7 p.m. at Vernon Alliance Church.

Writer/director Jason Armstrong is the brainchild behind this and the last 16 productions. This year, the power of forgiveness is highlighted in the popular production.

“I really feel this story is going to be a nice connection for people who have some hurt,” said Armstrong, whose voice many may recognize from the airwaves of BeachFM (formerly KissFM). “You don’t want to go through your existence holding a grudge when relationships can be healed through communication.”

See: Morning shakeup at Vernon radio stations

Starting in 1968, on the retro decorated set, the story introduces a group of characters who are then followed right up to 2018: Emily (Tamieka Boyd and Donna Boyd), Vivian (Molly Woodford and Elaine Jameson), Marvin (Tanner Konrad and Harley Shockey), Elizabeth (Caitlin Krahn and Christine Kashuba) and Buddy (Ethan Houlbrook and Richard Jameson).

While the highs of their lives are celebrated, the hurt that crops up plays a large role in the story line.

With everything going on in the news, U.S. politics and this time of year, the theme fits well, says production and marketing co-ordinator Kim Severson.

“People don’t realize how powerful forgiveness can be,” said Severson, a 2002 Vernon Secondary School grad.

Even the music drums to the beat of the theme.

“The songs all contribute to the story,” said Scott Cyr, band leader.

The variety ranges from a couple cover songs, one original written just for the Great Eight and a sprinkling of Christmas tunes throughout.

“Everything from rock and roll to really moody,” said Cyr.

Sweetening the performance, guests are treated to a decadent intermission of cheesecakes, tea and coffee.

Along with the cast and production crew, the four-day production takes an army of volunteers to pull off.

“There’s at least 100 people involved,” said Severson of the entire VAC effort.

“It’s the ingredient that has kept us going for many years too,” said Armstrong, who started on the tech team.

For the community, it’s also a highly anticipated event that sees upwards of 500 people come through the church doors nightly.

“It’s become a tradition for so many,” said Armstrong. “For many it’s the kickoff to the Christmas season.”

All are welcome to attend. Tickets, $15 each ($10 balcony), are available online only at onedecemberevening.com.

“So many people have a misconception of what it’s like to walk inside a church building,” said Severson. “But it’s an easy invitation – it’s safe.”

Lead Pastor Stuart McKnight adds: “The community of Vernon is bursting with artistic talent. As a local church we are delighted to provide a venue where friends and family can gather to enjoy great music, theatre and conversation.”

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.