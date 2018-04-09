Vernon alt-rockers daysormay release their fifth and final video, Desolation Sound, for their EP Talk Peace To A Wolf. (Jeff Bassett photography)

Vernon alt-rockers drop self-produced video

Daysormay’s Desolation Sound music video available now on YouTube

Vernon’s five-piece alternative rock group has put the finishing touches on their EP.

Daysormay (formerly //AMISTAD//) officially dropped the fifth and final music video, Desolation Sound, for Talk Piece To A Wolf.

The five-minute video marks a deeper, darker exploration for the 18 and 19-year-old lads. Filmed over three days in a brisk Okanagan December, Desolation Sound features Jamie Andrews as the lead actor and delves into the frustration and conflict felt throughout the EP.

Central to the video’s creative props is the water sequence, shot in the cool winter waters of Okanagan Lake.

“The original plan was to shoot in late summer, but after running into some logistical roadblocks, we had to push the shoot dates back to December,” said lead singer and video director and editor Aidan Andrews. “The original treatment involved all these water sequences that required Jamie to be fully submerged. I still really wanted to shoot those, but I was worried it would be too cold for him to do. We left it up to him, and he was so into it that we went ahead and got everything we needed in one take. Those are my favourite scenes.”

The drop falls in line with daysormay’s brief western Canada tour with Winnipeg’s Sc Mira, before daysormay hops on a plane to rock the United Kingdom, Germany and The Netherlands.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reel Reviews: Ready all players
Next story
Mixing acrobats and ice for Cirque du Soleil art

Just Posted

Science Centre supports youth in STEM

Okanagan Science Centre offers Marg Sim Memorial Scholarship to North Okanagan youth

Enderby residents challenged to clean up community

Sixth annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge slated for Saturday, April 21

Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Spelling scullion and deplorable in tie-breaker round lifts Hannah May Ramis to B.C. Junior title

Armstrong council shifts meeting routine

Committee of the whole now starts at 5:30 p.m., beginning this evening; regular meeting at 7 p.m.

Reel Reviews: Ready all players

We say, “Spielberg makes a video game movie full of ’80s references.”

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Internationally-renowned poet hits Vernon stage

Shane Koyczan to perform in Vernon Sept. 24

B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

John Horgan’s told his actions threaten economy, constitution

Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

Officials report 40 cases of the illness in the past month after people had eaten raw oysters

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Mixing acrobats and ice for Cirque du Soleil art

The challenge of mixing two disciplines for art director in upcoming Penticton show

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

This is the second national survey by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Ethics Committee

Most Read