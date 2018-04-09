Vernon alt-rockers drop self-produced video

Vernon alt-rockers daysormay release their fifth and final video, Desolation Sound, for their EP Talk Peace To A Wolf. (Jeff Bassett photography)

Vernon’s five-piece alternative rock group has put the finishing touches on their EP.

Daysormay (formerly //AMISTAD//) officially dropped the fifth and final music video, Desolation Sound, for Talk Piece To A Wolf.

The five-minute video marks a deeper, darker exploration for the 18 and 19-year-old lads. Filmed over three days in a brisk Okanagan December, Desolation Sound features Jamie Andrews as the lead actor and delves into the frustration and conflict felt throughout the EP.

Central to the video’s creative props is the water sequence, shot in the cool winter waters of Okanagan Lake.

“The original plan was to shoot in late summer, but after running into some logistical roadblocks, we had to push the shoot dates back to December,” said lead singer and video director and editor Aidan Andrews. “The original treatment involved all these water sequences that required Jamie to be fully submerged. I still really wanted to shoot those, but I was worried it would be too cold for him to do. We left it up to him, and he was so into it that we went ahead and got everything we needed in one take. Those are my favourite scenes.”

The drop falls in line with daysormay’s brief western Canada tour with Winnipeg’s Sc Mira, before daysormay hops on a plane to rock the United Kingdom, Germany and The Netherlands.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.