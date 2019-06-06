Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre holds first free night

Spotlight Season will publicaly launch on June 24

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society has announced the first-ever Free Night in the Theatre to publicly launch its 2019-20 Spotlight Season.

The launch event, on Monday, June 24at 7:30 p.m., will be the first public reveal of the Society’s new Spotlight Presentations season featuring a sneak peak at upcoming dance, theatre, kids, First Stages (for toddlers), OnStage Concerts and special presentations series with a larger-than-life screening of the 2019-20 preview video from the big stage.

Performance highlight clips will be presented by Artistic Director Erin Kennedy and will include exclusive, brief interview clips with some of the artists and directors, with some behind-the-scenes clips of this fall’s coming productions.

The Society will also unveil its new, more flexible and cost-saving Spotlight Subscription options, in addition to the classic dance, theatre and kids series subscriptions.

There is also a rumour of a take-away “gift” for all those in attendance.

The Okanagan Spirits Foyer will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. with complimentary cake and coffee or tea to be served. Bar and concession service will also be available.

The Spotlight Season launch begins with a welcome and introduction by Executive Director Jim Harding and preview video presentation hosted by Erin Kennedy.

The program is expected to run under an hour, including a brief intermission.

All members of the public are welcome. Tickets are free with open general seating (limited to the main floor). Guests are urged to guarantee their spot with advance tickets available now through the Society’s Ticket Seller box office or by going online to: www.ticketseller.ca to claim a free ticket. Tickets at the door on June 24 will be subject to availability.

For more information, call Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469).

Related: Vernon celebrates Ukrainian roots

Related: Vernon Diwali festival seeks performers

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Vernon

Just Posted

McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Vernon

Canadian music icon Murray McLauchlan brings tour to Performing Arts Centre June 17

Lumby days returns

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Homeless carts cause frustration in Vernon

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

Trio of accidents on Highway 97 delay traffic heading into Vernon

Three accidents were reported just before 8:30 a.m.

Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

VSAR aided BCAS in the rescue near Becker Lake Wednesday afternoon

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

Video of Penticton assault victim making strides in his recovery

Bradley Eliason was in a medically-induced coma for over three weeks, now talking and walking

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Most Read