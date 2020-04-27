Vernon art gallery creates online connection

Andreas Rutkauskas will be leading a lecture via Zoom, including research on the ecological effects of forest fires. (Submitted Photo)

The Vernon Public Art Gallery has continued to engage and connect the public with the arts during this unsure time, by providing education programming in an online format. The online programming continues on Thursday, April 30, as Andreas Rutkauskas will be leading a lecture via Zoom as part of the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s, UBCO Lecture Series.

During his lecture, Rutkauskas will examine his past research which relies principally on photography as an artistic medium, and focuses on landscapes that have been effected by various types of technology. Cycles of industrialization in Canada’s oil patch, the impact of internet-based research on wilderness recreation, and the subtle technologies used to monitor the Canada/US border are some of the subjects his projects have focused on. Andreas will also introduce his current project on the subject of wildfire in Western Canada. Over the past two years, he has been investigating the ecological effects of forest fires, including the mechanisms and procedures involved in various fire regimes. He hopes to address questions on how to live cooperatively with fire in a cultural context, through an aesthetic examination of the indelible marks that wildfire and its control leave on the landscape.

“The gallery strives to continue to create connections and support the arts and culture community in Vernon during this isolating time,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director. “We hope this upcoming lecture will serve as another way for the community to feel engaged and interact with the gallery and the arts.”

Join the Zoom meeting, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86772288249

Check the gallery’s social media and website for more details on the VPAG’s online programming at www.vernonpublicartgallery.com.

