The Vernon Public Art Gallery is displaying several pieces from their permanent collection in their Caroline Galbraith Gallery until Dec. 19. As a result of space issues, their permanent collection is rarely exhibited, so the gallery encourages the public to stop by and experience these pieces before they return to storage. (Art Gallery photo)

Vernon art gallery dusts off permanent collection

Rare showcase on until Dec. 19

Space issues at Vernon’s Public Art Gallery have left the permanent collection in the dark, until now.

Until Dec. 19, the Gallery will be showcasing a few pieces from its permanent collection. The theme of the exhibition being portraitures, features classical style pieces from Joyce Frances Devlin, along with contemporary pieces from artists such as internationally renowned Derek Besant, and others. The exhibition also features a work by nationally recognized local artist Ann Kipling.

“This is a rare opportunity for the community to view pieces from our permanent collection,” said Dauna Kennedy, gallery executive director. “We are grateful for opportunities like this that give us a chance to exhibit our collection pieces to the public, and are looking forward to the future when we can expand and share our collections more fully with the public.”

The VPAG is proud of the collection of pieces obtained over the years and encourage the public to take advantage of this opportunity and immerse themselves in this exhibition.

The gallery is open 9-5 during the week and 11-4 on Saturdays, so stop by before Dec. 19 to experience a part of the impressive permanent collection.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is a not-for-profit, charitable organization committed to fostering an appreciation of the visual arts for all members of the community. As the oldest art gallery in the Interior Region of British Columbia, the VPAG has been an important part of cultural tourism, and a centre for educational and cultural activities in the Okanagan for more than 60 years. The VPAG is constantly growing and is currently looking forward to its exciting transition into its larger facility at the new Cultural Centre in Vernon.

“We hope to consistently develop and increase our funds to allow us to promote visual arts in the broader community by presenting more quality exhibitions, educational programs and annual community events.”

READ MORE: Vernon Remembrance Day ceremony attended by thousands

READ MORE: Blessings in a backpack make a difference in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

Just Posted

Budget adds up to top marks for Vernon

City earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Well-known North Okanagan community advocate switches gears

Cindy Masters, formerly with Kindale, now executive director of Vernon Community Land Trust

Vernon paddleboarder completes shoreline cleanup

It’s evident there’s a pollution problem says Aaron Nasipayko

Snow base building at SilverStar

19 centimetres fell over night at Vernon’s ski resort: ski report

Vernon art gallery dusts off permanent collection

Rare showcase on until Dec. 19

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

RCMP identify bodies found in Shuswap residence as male, female, ages 62 and 60

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

Southbound lanes of Coquihalla closed north of Hope

Accident happened earlier this afternoon

City of Penticton considers new bylaw to restrict needle distribution

Approximately 440 people in Penticton use intravenous drugs and 167,000 needles were ordered in 2018

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Okanagan woman embarks on charitable trip to Kenya

Jessica Jewels is hoping to raise funds for her Kindness for Kenya service trip

HERGOTT: Children held accountable for injuries

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses liability insurance in his latest column

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

Most Read