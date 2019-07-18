Volunteer Aly Carter (centre) lets the guests get a close up look at one of the 42 art works auctioned off at the 33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party Wednesday at Mackie House in Coldstream in support of the Vernon Public Art Gallery. (Wayne Emde - photo)

Vernon art gallery fundraiser draws sold-out crowd

33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party held outdoors at Mackie House

Rain? What rain?

After rain clouds and threats of rain darkened North Okanagan skies most of Wednesday, the rain stopped and the sun came out in time to make it a perfect night for a sold-out crowd at the 33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery fundraiser, held at Mackie House in Coldstream, was a success.

Guests bid on 142 silent auction items and 42 pieces of original art in the live auction conducted by Valley Auction Ltd.’s Don Raffan.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Dauna Kennedy, executive director of the Vernon Public Art Gallery, thanks the large, sold-out crowd for supporting the 33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party fundraiser Wednesday at Mackie House in Coldstream. (Wayne Emde - photo)

Camillia Courts, front, and Brian Martin serve appetizers to the sold-out crowd Wednesday at the 33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party at Mackie House in Coldstream in support of the Vernon Public Art Gallery. (Wayne Emde - photography)

Previous story
Rock the Lake music festival in Okanagan nears Saturday night sellout

Just Posted

Vernon property altercation results in pair of arrests

RCMP called to 4300 block of 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon; two people taken into custody

Splash of Red returns

The 8th annual Splash of Red fundraiser takes place Thursday, August 15 at the Caetani House in Vernon

Vernon society sends seniors, shut-ins on boat excursions

Okanagan Quality Life Society has been providing Okanagan Lake boat rides for nearly 30 years

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP meets with religious leaders

Discussion included effect of attestation requirement and other legislation on faith communities

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Lightning strike sparks fire outside Kelowna

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze off Highway 33

RDOS construction activity shows increase

264 permits, worth nearly $26M, have been issued in first half of 2019

Snowbirds touch down in the South Okanagan

Canadian Forces Snowbirds make pit stop in Penticton

Two Kelowna men make citizen’s arrest

RCMP warn people of risks involved with taking matters into own hands

Truck flips on Okanagan highway

Driver says he lost control of the truck while taking a turn

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

Kelowna trainer skips weights, swings mace

Viala the Viking uses ancient techniques in his personal-training business

UBCO and Okanagan College team up for green construction centre

UBCO and Okanagan College will create a Green Construction Research and Training Centre

Most Read