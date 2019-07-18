Vernon art gallery fundraiser draws sold-out crowd

33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party held outdoors at Mackie House

Volunteer Aly Carter (centre) lets the guests get a close up look at one of the 42 art works auctioned off at the 33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party Wednesday at Mackie House in Coldstream in support of the Vernon Public Art Gallery. (Wayne Emde - photo)

Rain? What rain?

After rain clouds and threats of rain darkened North Okanagan skies most of Wednesday, the rain stopped and the sun came out in time to make it a perfect night for a sold-out crowd at the 33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery fundraiser, held at Mackie House in Coldstream, was a success.

Guests bid on 142 silent auction items and 42 pieces of original art in the live auction conducted by Valley Auction Ltd.’s Don Raffan.



Dauna Kennedy, executive director of the Vernon Public Art Gallery, thanks the large, sold-out crowd for supporting the 33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party fundraiser Wednesday at Mackie House in Coldstream. (Wayne Emde - photo)