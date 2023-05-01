Vernon art gallery gets down with blues band

Lee Holmes & the Beautitones, an international touring blues band, is coming to Headbones Gallery Friday May 5.

The Beautitones, a high energy rock’n-roots blues band is known to captivate audiences everywhere they play. This band performs primarily original songs with a strong groove and unique humorous lyrics. The band also covers classic blues as part of their repertoire.

Holmes is renown for his distinctive natural blues voice as well as his solid bass playing.

Besides fronting his own band, Holmes has a history of supporting many top Canadian blues musicians such as Amos Garrett, Dutch Mason, Kenny Blues Boss Wayne, and Jack De Keyser. In 2015 Holmes toured with Sue Foley in Europe.

The band will feature songs from their fifth CD, Don’t Hesitate. Tickets are $30, reserve by emailing julie@julieoakes.com or calling 250-307-5595.

The concert fittingly follows the public opening for Venice, from 2-5 p.m. of Blues/Polaroids by Alana Pierini.

Venice is a city that entrances, especially if arriving by boat across a luminous lagoon, to the vista of elegant, earth-toned, historical buildings. But the Venetian beauty is sinking as rubber boots are made higher to cope and the planks in San Marco become necessarily more numerous.

This slump in the spine of Venice is saddening for due to her aforementioned light and beauty. Artists, and culture hounds of all breeds, have loved Venice and still do.

In the screaming milieu of digital exposures and challenging media distractions, Pierini brings the sensibility of a more considered process – the retro imaging of the Polaroid format. Then she becomes even more personal, adding paint to the intimacy of the small watery pictures. Hers is a dual positioning, living in two countries, Canada and Italy, and from that advanced perspective as concern gains a foothold, the imagery shows a natural defensive reaction against the overturning of beauty.

Pierini has chosen to clothe this presentation of opinion and endearment in a substance that is controversial as well. Plastic, so common as to be banal, encases each photograph like a waterproof specimen bag, drawing attention closer and peering through the polyurethane sheath. As the image comes into comprehension a range of emotions, from awe through sadness to an invigorating resolve, forms and Venice gains a voice.

