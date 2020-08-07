Vernon Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof going virtual

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof festival will take place online Aug. 17 to 22, 2020. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)

The Vernon Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof festival won’t be stopped by the COVID-pandemic, even if viewers can’t be there in person.

The festival will be held online due to restrictions on large gatherings set by public health officials, and will take place Aug. 17 to 22.

“We may not be able to party in the parkade, but this is the digital age baby!” the gallery said on its website.

The 12th-annual Riot on the Roof features local artists in film, music and performing arts. There’s no need to leave your home to tune in, and with no charge, there’s also no need to get out your wallet.

“All week we will be featuring nifty video art from seven fresh (never frozen) Canadian artists. Then, spice up your Saturday by tuning in with the boys to our live stream on August 22nd where three Okanagan based musicians will whet your eardrums with melodies both sweet and sick.”

Live streaming will begin Aug. 17 on the Riot on the Roof website, where viewers can also survey the festival schedule.

