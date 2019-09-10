The Fig’s Beatrice Weir (left) and David Scarlatescu (right) are teaming up with artist Carley Rangen to put on Become Water - a fundraiser for domestic peace Thursday. (The Fig photo)

Vernon art show supports Archway

The Fig hosts evening of music and art in support of domestic peace

Art is fighting domestic violence in Vernon.

A local artist has teamed up with entertainers and a local restaurant to host an event in support of the Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

The show, called Become Water, gets underway Thursday, Sept, 12 at 6:30 p.m. at The Fig in collaboration with local artist Carley Rangen, O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars, The Archway Society and The Room Collection. Along with Rangen’s painting, the evening includes live entertainment from Gitano Lanza, plus door prizes, 50/50 and more.

“Our last event raised $2,500 for mental health and we are hoping this one will be even bigger,” said David Scarlatescu, The Fig owner.

Tickets are $20 each with all proceeds going to the Archway Society. Tickets available at The Fig or at the door (if available). Call 250-558-5983 to reserve.

READ MORE: Human Condition Comedy Tour benefits Okanagan charities

READ MORE: Hot jazz from Brubeck Trio hits Vernon club

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

Just Posted

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

It’s time to dust off your umbrella, the interior is in for… Continue reading

Have you seen this Vernon man?

Vernon RCMP seek the public’s help in locating missing 55 year old

Vernon art show supports Archway

The Fig hosts evening of music and art in support of domestic peace

COLUMN:MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Counting calories and number of drinks too

Columnist not a fan of “do-gooders to help us from ourselves”

Kids pour up sweet, refreshing support to Vernon SPCA

Lemonade stand proceeds donated to charity

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

Bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

The tour will stop in 25 communities across Canada

Trudeau, ministers to visit Halifax and survey Dorian recovery efforts

PM, Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan to meet with local officials and Armed Forces representatives

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

Information campaign to address rat concerns in Shuswap

Staff recommends providing tips to halt rat or mouse infestations on website and social media

B.C. artist tours U.S. with stitched Trump quotes

The Tiny Pricks Project combines Trump quotes with textile art

Most Read