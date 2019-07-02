Vernon Art Studio reopens with featured Kelowna artist

Arte funktional-Ashpa Naira Studio in Vernon has reopened its doors for its 12th season with the Summer exhibition Ficticitious Portraits by artist Vikki Drummond.
Fictitious Portraits is a contemporary exhibition on acrylic on paper, featuring Drummond, a Kelowna based artist.
In this exhibition Drummond plays with combining flattened and dimensional figures in the same composition to challenge the viewers sense of reality. The hope is that the viewer recognizes something in the distorted images that reflects our common struggles, fragilities and humanity.
After a career in business administration, few years ago Drummond decided to pursue a career in the arts.
“I am predominantly self-taught,” said Drummond. “I’m interested in how we humans see ourselves and why we might portray an image that belies our true nature.”
The open house takes place Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
The exhibition is currently on and runs until Aug. 25 at 9492 Houghton Rd., Vernon. It will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. or by appointment. Admission is free.
