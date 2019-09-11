Vernon arts centre bursary deadline looms

Musician Michael Kaeshammer will perform as part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society 2019-20 Spotlight Season on Sept. 28. (Submitted photo)

Students in the area urged to apply for one of three $1,000 bursaries

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society is offering three $1,000 bursaries as part of the Society’s annual Bursary Program for 2019.

Students from Vernon, Coldstream or Electoral Areas B or C who are entering into, or returning to full-time studies at a university, college, or technical school majoring in an accredited Performing Arts or Performing Arts Management program; and those students already registered in a recognized apprenticeship program in the Performing Arts or Performing Arts Management are invited to apply.

Bursary applications must be received at the Centre’s administration office by 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16.

Public announcement of the 2019 Bursary recipients will be made Saturday, Sept. 28 as part of the Society’s 18th Annual Birthday Bash celebration at the Performing Arts Centre, prior to the SPOTLIGHT Special Presentation live performance by Michael Kaeshammer and his jazz trio.

“Each year, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society makes available bursaries to promote and assist area students in their pursuit of careers in the Performing Arts,” said Janelle Escott, promotions and community engagement director. “Bursaries are made possible by the generosity of Performing Arts Centre patrons from tips and gratuities collected at the coat check, bar and concession. The Society also accepts memorial gifts, sponsorships and donations specifically made for its Bursary Program.”

In 2018, the Society awarded nine $1,000 bursaries based on donations.

The Society’s Board of Directors annually sets the number and amounts of bursaries and receives recommended selections from its Bursary Program Committee to determine recipients.

The Bursary Program is a key part of the Society’s developing “Youth Engagement Strategy” (YES), which also promotes summer student employment opportunities, youth volunteers, student ‘community hours’ experience and other youth outreach activities over the year.

To apply, visit: https://vdpac.ca/index.php?page=about&pg=124 to download the Guidelines and Bursary Application Form, including required support documentation.

Inquiries about the Bursary Program, or to sponsor or donate to the program, should be directed to Jim Harding, Executive Director at: theatre@ticketseller.ca or by phone to: 250-542-9355.

