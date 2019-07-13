Vernon arts centre launches 2019-20 Spotlight season

Anne of Green Gables ballet, theatre seen on America’s Got Talent added to season lineup

Musician Michael Kaeshammer will perform as part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society 2019-20 Spotlight Season on Sept. 28. (Submitted photo)

The Anne of Green Gables ballet and a glow in the dark adventure as seen on America’s Got Talent are just two of the performances unveiled at the 2019-20 Spotlight Season launch.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society publicly launched the season on June 24 at its first-ever Free Night in the Theatre.

Artistic director Erin Kennedy guided about 260 patrons through a show-by-show presentation of performance video highlights, cut with interview clips with some of the artists who will be featured throughout the fall’s coming productions.

As previously announced, Kennedy said Buffy Sainte-Marie will kick off the season on Sept. 23.

“We are so excited for our community to offer this rare solo performance,” he said.

The society’s 18th annual birthday bash will follow on Sept. 28, with the return of musician Michael Kaeshammer, back for the first time since 2015.

Other performances will feature dance, comedy, circus and theatre acts for all ages.

Dance enthusiasts will be treated to the second Diwali in Vernon showcase in October as well as Ballet Jorgen du Canada’s cross-Canada tour of the Anne of Green Gables ballet in February.

The I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff show will return for International Women’s Day in March, though the stand-up comedians who will perform are yet to be announced, and a comedic play will be headlining the theatre series.

In November, Arts Club On Tour will bring the Mark Crawford comedy Bed & Breakfast, about a gay couple from the city who set up a bed and breakfast in a small town.

Western Canada Theatre will bring a second Crawford comedy in September. Titled The New Canadian Curling Club, the comedy tells the story of four “new(ish)” Canadians who join a program to learn how to curl.

The theatre series will also delve into drama. In January, Vernon’s own Jonathan Young will take the lead role in Infinity, an “elegy to time” by award-winning Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch.

Interactive theatre for children will include the return of Dufflebag Theatre’s A Christmas Carol in December, Lightwire Theatre’s DINO-LIGHT in March, a story about a dinosaur and creatures in blacklight as seen on America’s Got Talent, and more.

The OnSTAGE Concerts will return in March with back-to-back performances by pop-folk band Big Little Lions. More of the concerts will be announced over the season.

Outreach activities such as dance classes, Barefoot Sanctuary’s Circus Skills Camp and more will also be planned.

Tickets went live on the society’s ticketseller.ca website immediately following the launch.

For more information about new customization options or subscriber discounts, contact the society or the box office directly at 250-549-7459.

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
