Vernon audience still loves Colin James

It’s been a lot longer than ‘Five Long Years,’ since Canada first fell in love with Saskatchewan-born blues man, Colin James — and based on the Vernon audience’s reaction to the now silver-haired rocker at his recent show, that love lives on.

Accompanied by a trio of seasoned musicians, James performed two pared down sets for a sold-out show at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Friday night.

WATCH:

Vernon sings along with Colin James

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Canadian rock and blues man, Colin James gave a soulful performance at his sold-out show at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Friday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Colin James and his Blues trio perform for a sold-out house at the arts centre in Vernon Friday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Colin James blows the audience away with a stirring guitar solo during a performance of his hit, ‘Five Long Years,’ at the performing arts centre in Vernon on March 23. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

