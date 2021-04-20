Vernon author celebrates second book of trilogy

Jenny Story to host Zoom party, launch for Dysnomia: Home Lies In Your Heart April 23 and 24

Former Vernon author Jenny Story, now of Vancouver, will host a Zoom party to celebrate the completion of the second of her Dysnomia trilogy – Home Lies In Your Heart – this Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. both evenings. (Photo submitted)

When last we left Layla Jenkins in the pages of Dysnomia: Outcasts On A Distant Moon, our heroine had come face to face with danger, adventure and mysterious forces.

She took on the villainous Nilerm who trapped Jenkins and her friends, driving them into a mysterious new world underground.

That was six years ago, in 2015.

The long-awaited sequel from Vernon autistic author Jenny Story – Dysnomia: Home Lies In Your Heart – picks up where the first book left off.

“After being together for a long time, Layla and her partner, Shane, take their relationship to the next level until Shane is kidnapped,” said Story, 28, from the home in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood she shares with her mom, fellow author and actress Janet Walmsley, offering a brief synopsis of the second book of her Dysnomia trilogy.

“As she searches for the dark prince, it brings her back to an old familiar place which makes her question some decisions that she’s made.”

Story, a Clarence Fulton Secondary 2011 graduate whose first Dysnomia book was honoured as a Book Excellence Award Finalist of 2019, and Walmsley will host a special book Zoom party this weekend to celebrate the completion of Book 2.

The parties will be held Friday, April 23 – World Book Day – and Saturday, April 24, at 7 p.m. both nights. To take part, email janetwal@telus.net and a link will be sent to you.

“We were going to do this in 2020 to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the first book but we couldn’t because of COVID,” said Story, who had finished Home Lies In Your Heart prior to the pandemic.

The weekend Zoom parties will have a couple of surprises for those taking part.

“We will be doing a live book stream sometime in May and we’ll let people know during the Zoom events,” said Walmsley. “If you can’t make the live events or the stream, we want to let people know the book is available for pre-order on Amazon, available online with Indigo and in all the stores across B.C.”

A copy of Story’s first and second books will be given away during the Zoom events.

Reaction to word of the release of Story’s second part of her trilogy has left her feeling excited.

“We’ve been talking to some of the fans and they’re excited to read the next book and that makes me happy,” said Story, an alumnus of the Vancouver Film School who was named Autism B.C.’s Self-Advocate of the Year in 2020.

She has begun work on the third book of the trilogy.

“I have a few chapters in there,” she said. “I’m hoping it won’t take too long to write. It might even be longer than the second one.”

