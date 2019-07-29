Vernon author’s fourth novel hits bookshelves

A Vernon author’s fourth novel can now be found at local bookstores

Robert Lane describes The Eighth Tree as “a complete departure” from his previous works. (Submitted photo)

A Vernon author’s fourth novel can now be found at local bookstores.

Robert Lane’s The Eighth Tree tells the story of Ainsley and Abby, two people who suffer injuries – physical and emotional – that keep them from living ordinary lives. Lane describes The Eighth Tree as “a complete departure” from his previous works.

The Eighth Tree can be found at Bookland in downtown Vernon and Cole’s Book Store in the Village Green mall. It’s also available online at Amazon Books.

The book was originally published independently on March 18, 2019.

About Robert Lane

At the age of 18 Lane left home on Vancouver Island and spent a number of years on ranches from Williams Lake to Lumby. After marrying his longtime girlfriend, Kim, in 1983 and starting a family in Lumby, Lane began a career in the logging industry that would last 25 year.

Inspired at an early age by books such as Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, Lane hoped to one-day create something that, in his words, could “temporarily transport people from their everyday lives.” That seemed to Lane an impossible dream until six years ago, when he was so moved by tragic reports of human trafficking that he sat down and wrote his first novel, Blurred Line, first published in 2016. Lane followed his debut with a sequel titled Solitary Tree in 2017.

Lane’s third book, The Orphan File, is a story centred on two young orphaned boys separated by child protection sevices.

Brendan Shykora