Robert Lane describes The Eighth Tree as “a complete departure” from his previous works. (Submitted photo)

Vernon author’s fourth novel hits bookshelves

A Vernon author’s fourth novel can now be found at local bookstores

A Vernon author’s fourth novel can now be found at local bookstores.

Robert Lane’s The Eighth Tree tells the story of Ainsley and Abby, two people who suffer injuries – physical and emotional – that keep them from living ordinary lives. Lane describes The Eighth Tree as “a complete departure” from his previous works.

The Eighth Tree can be found at Bookland in downtown Vernon and Cole’s Book Store in the Village Green mall. It’s also available online at Amazon Books.

The book was originally published independently on March 18, 2019.

About Robert Lane

At the age of 18 Lane left home on Vancouver Island and spent a number of years on ranches from Williams Lake to Lumby. After marrying his longtime girlfriend, Kim, in 1983 and starting a family in Lumby, Lane began a career in the logging industry that would last 25 year.

Inspired at an early age by books such as Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, Lane hoped to one-day create something that, in his words, could “temporarily transport people from their everyday lives.” That seemed to Lane an impossible dream until six years ago, when he was so moved by tragic reports of human trafficking that he sat down and wrote his first novel, Blurred Line, first published in 2016. Lane followed his debut with a sequel titled Solitary Tree in 2017.

Lane’s third book, The Orphan File, is a story centred on two young orphaned boys separated by child protection sevices.

READ MORE: Vernon author awarded for book on the Okanagan Trail

READ MORE: Celebrating Vernon’s cultural creatives

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
All paws on deck for when PAW Patrol comes to the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Okanagan dachshunds get along swimmingly

Kelowna Dachshund Club hosts pool party in Coldstream

Man, 72, dies after falling from cliff at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Mounties said that witnesses who were in a boat on the lake tried to resuscitate the man

Campfire doused north of Falkland

Unattended campfire was found Sunday at Charcoal Creek camp

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

Vernon author’s fourth novel hits bookshelves

A Vernon author’s fourth novel can now be found at local bookstores

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Wildfire west of Kamloops

The fire is an estimated 2 hectares in size near Savona

Police search Shuswap community for two bald men connected to Highway 1 collision

Salmon Arm RCMP say men may be attempting to hitch ride out of area

West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

Kevin Costin, who is charged in the killing of his wife, trial has been pushed until next year

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Most Read