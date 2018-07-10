Vernon ballet students test mettle in Royal Academy Exams

Okanagan School of Ballet dancers were examined by Leslie Shearer

Okanagan School of Ballet dancers went through Royal Academy Children’s Exams recently. (Photo submitted)

Dancers from the Okanagan School of Ballet recently underwent Royal Academy Children’s Exams.

Examined by Leslie Shearer, students were critiqued on poise, strength, flexibility and musicality.

Ella Chisholm, Millie Kinghorn, Shelby Winson, Joe Zerrath and Sophie Zerrath passed their primary exams.

Grade 1 saw Sarah Davies, Zion Ellis, Hailey Himelson, Nora Louis, Abegail Redekopp and Jillian Thompson.

Grade 4 was Danica Bussiere, Madison Edgar, Marina Land, Jovie Pawlyshyn-Earle, Emily Sabados, Jasmine Soon and Shelby Watts.

Grade 5 was Rachel Carey, Kamile Geneviciute, Elija Geneviciute, Rayne Lahey, Neveah Larocque and Claire Richardson.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.