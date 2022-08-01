Vernon blues jams sweet on Cherry’s

Vernon’s Marv Machura is the host for the monthly Okanagan Restoration Blues Jam at Don Cherry’s Sports Grill in the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. (Facebook photo)

Don Cherry’s is going blue.

The sports grill pub/restaurant in the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre is the new home for the blues as it hosts the Okanagan Restoration Blues Jam on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Vernon’s Marv Machura, the host of the jam and local singer-songwriter known for his Western Canadian roots music, says that he “was hungry for a regular blues jam in Vernon,” and so he approached the new owners and managers of the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre with the idea.

“They agreed and along with key support from community-minded Okanagan Restoration Services, the blues jam was born in the spring of 2022,” said Machura. “We have had a monthly jam since April, and it continues to grow in popularity with local musicians and blues fans. The blues is the universal music for young, old, and everyone in between.”

Machura is impressed with the local talent.

“There are so many great players in our town: professional blues players like Les Copeland (David Honey-Boy Edwards) and Russel Jackson (BB King), and local favourites like Blind-Dog Guido, and Tim Reardon,” he said. “They have been joining the jam regularly since it started along with many other talented musicians from Vernon and beyond. The support has been amazing.”

The next Okanagan Blues Jam is set for Aug. 17 (Wednesday) starting at 6:30 in Don Cherry’s Sports Grill.

For more information contact Machura online (marvmachura.com) or at 250-307-1505.

READ MORE: Christine Sinclair, Jody Wilson-Raybould among those appointed to Order of B.C.

READ MORE: Mobility scooter ice cream man is making B.C. kids smile

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live musicVernon