Terry Logan leads the Vernon Community Singers in a rehearsal of River Songs. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Community Singers registration open

Rehearsals are every Wednesday at Trinity United Church

There’s more than just safety in numbers — there’s community, there’s power and, with the Vernon Community Singers, there’s an impressive choral spectacle.

Registration for the Vernon Community Singers, which celebrated its 25th year last season, is open throughout the month of September. Conductor Terry Logan said that more than 90 singers have already signed up to join the community, which often boasts numbers in the triple digits.

Logan, a longtime piano and voice instructor, said everyone is welcome to join the all-ages family choir.

“We are a multi-generational choir. You can all sing together,” Logan said. “We do definitely have some younger members and the music lends itself to that.”

The choir puts on two performances per year at Trinity United Church: one in December and again in the spring. Each concert also features local musicians, which are often students.

“We always do something unexpected,” Logan said of the choir’s live performance. “It’s always a little surprise.”

Rehearsals for the choir began at the start of September and run until the Peace on Earth Christmas program in December before starting back up in January until the season closes in April.

However, while rehearsals are only once per week, Logan said members are encouraged to practice as often as possible.

“I record everything. I record all the parts of all the songs,” she said, adding that all members have access to the recordings for rehearsal purposes.

This year’s winter program, which runs Dec. 7 and 8, is comprised of traditional favourites and features The Amente Ringers directed by Trudy McGrath and their four octaves of handbells. The spring program throws back to the ’60s with the tunes of The Beatles, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon and Garfunkel, Joni Mitchel and more.

Beyond the music, a key element to the choir, Logan said, is its commitment to the community.

Related: Community Singers tempt the spring with river songs

“Because they are a community-minded choir, they want to do something to give back to the community,” Logan said, adding that community donation is an integral part of the choir.

Included in the Singers’ charitable donations this year are awards totalling more than $1,400 to Laurel McEachnie at Alexis Park Elementary, Alison Norris at BX Elementary, Lori Robinson at Ellison Elementary, Lori Johnson at the Vernon Community Music School and the Vernon Registered Music Teachers’ Association.

The $500 Molly Boyd scholarship will also be given to a graduating student who is pursuing music studies. School District 22 will choose the student for this scholarship. The deadlines for funding applications are Oct. 31 and Jan. 15.

It’s that commitment to the community and the music that keeps Logan coming back.

“I love their desire to learn. Everyone is very open to learn,” Logan said. “Teaching people to sing is what I do.”

Rehearsals are Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. at Trinity United Church. Registration closes at the end of September. For more information, contact the singers online at vcsingers.org.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Screen Arts film shows creation of Frankenstein
Next story
Okanagan Symphony kicks off 59th season with ‘Three B’s’

Just Posted

Family Resource Centre marks 25 years of service in Vernon

Programming evolved over the years to fit needs of community

City has updated smoking and vaping bylaws in Vernon

This will prohibit smoking and vaping of any substance in public places in Vernon with the exception of roadways and sidewalks, and designated smoking/vaping areas.

Vernon Fire Rescue clean up needles, garbage in Vernon

Cleanup challenge work to make city cleaner, safer

Annual Kidney Walk Returns to Polson Park

Event is set for Sept. 23

Lee seeks second term as Vernon School District trustee

Robert Lee was first elected trustee in 2014

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Ottawa proposes $100M class-action settlement for disabled vets

The Liberals have agreed to pay $100 million to settle a four-year legal battle with disabled veterans

VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

The 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials are open to the public Sept. 16 at Stanley Park

Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

Community effort in Campbell River helps reunite Yorkshire terrier-chihuahua Jax with family

Not giving up: Uber exec to promote ride-sharing at UBCM

A general manager of the company’s Canada arm was on his way to the annual municipalities’ convention

One of three rescued bear cubs in Banff likely eaten by grizzly

Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours

Vernon Community Singers registration open

Rehearsals are every Wednesday at Trinity United Church

Pressure to recruit French immersion teachers with increasing enrolment in B.C.

Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives

Most Read