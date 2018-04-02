Vernon Community Singers tempt the spring with river songs

The Singers present River Songs April 13-14 at Trinity United Church in Vernon

Terry Logan leads the Vernon Community Singers in a rehearsal of River Songs, which is set to rock Trinity United Church April 13-14. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

For the singers, it’s as much about the camaraderie as it is the music.

That’s the belief behind the Vernon Community Singers, who present their spring performance, River Songs, April 13 and 14 at Trinity United Church.

“I feel like I take it for granted. You come and enjoy yourself and chat,” said Bernie Johnson, choir president. “It’s a good community choir. It’s just so much fun.”

Further ingraining themselves in the fibres of the community, the Singers consistently donate a portion of their proceeds to support youth in the arts.

“Community donation is a big thing for the choir,” Johnson said.

Included in the Singers’ charitable donations this year are awards totalling more than $1,400 to Laurel McEachnie at Alexis Park Elementary, Alison Norris at BX Elementary, Lori Robinson at Ellison Elementary, Lori Johnson at the Vernon Community Music School and the Vernon Registered Music Teachers’ Association.

The $500 Molly Boyd scholarship will also be given to a graduating student who is pursuing music studies. School District 22 will choose the student for this scholarship. The deadlines for funding applications are Oct. 31 and Jan. 15.

While the Vernon Community Singers are dedicated to giving back, their music is far from an afterthought.

Led by music director Terry Logan, the approximately 90-voice choir has been hard at work since January in preparation for the April performance.

“They’re all river oriented and have references to rivers and water,” Johnson said of the performance’s setlist. “It’s a fun bunch of songs to sing.”

Past-president Joan Vinson agreed.

“There’s always a comedic event and the audience expects that,” she laughed.

Complete with guest musicians, such as Ann Dorval on penny whistle, the hour-and-a-half performance features entirely Canadian and American content hand-picked by Logan for the event.

“We photocopy no music,” Johnson said. “We purchase all of our music and have hundreds of titles.”

The board-run choir, which celebrated its 25th anniversary alongside Canada 150 celebrations in 2017, accepts new members at their September and January intakes.

“This is a non-audition choir,” Vinson said. “It just allows those who can’t read music to belong to music.”

Complete with about 90 voices, the Vernon Community Singers will welcome spring in their River Songs 7 p.m. April 13 and 2 p.m. April 14 performances at Trinity United Church. Tickets are available for $12 from choir members, at the Schubert Centre, De Vine Vintners or through Johnson at 250-542-5277.

