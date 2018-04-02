Terry Logan leads the Vernon Community Singers in a rehearsal of River Songs, which is set to rock Trinity United Church April 13-14. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Vernon Community Singers tempt the spring with river songs

The Singers present River Songs April 13-14 at Trinity United Church in Vernon

For the singers, it’s as much about the camaraderie as it is the music.

That’s the belief behind the Vernon Community Singers, who present their spring performance, River Songs, April 13 and 14 at Trinity United Church.

“I feel like I take it for granted. You come and enjoy yourself and chat,” said Bernie Johnson, choir president. “It’s a good community choir. It’s just so much fun.”

Further ingraining themselves in the fibres of the community, the Singers consistently donate a portion of their proceeds to support youth in the arts.

“Community donation is a big thing for the choir,” Johnson said.

Included in the Singers’ charitable donations this year are awards totalling more than $1,400 to Laurel McEachnie at Alexis Park Elementary, Alison Norris at BX Elementary, Lori Robinson at Ellison Elementary, Lori Johnson at the Vernon Community Music School and the Vernon Registered Music Teachers’ Association.

Related: Community corner

The $500 Molly Boyd scholarship will also be given to a graduating student who is pursuing music studies. School District 22 will choose the student for this scholarship. The deadlines for funding applications are Oct. 31 and Jan. 15.

While the Vernon Community Singers are dedicated to giving back, their music is far from an afterthought.

Led by music director Terry Logan, the approximately 90-voice choir has been hard at work since January in preparation for the April performance.

“They’re all river oriented and have references to rivers and water,” Johnson said of the performance’s setlist. “It’s a fun bunch of songs to sing.”

Past-president Joan Vinson agreed.

“There’s always a comedic event and the audience expects that,” she laughed.

Complete with guest musicians, such as Ann Dorval on penny whistle, the hour-and-a-half performance features entirely Canadian and American content hand-picked by Logan for the event.

“We photocopy no music,” Johnson said. “We purchase all of our music and have hundreds of titles.”

The board-run choir, which celebrated its 25th anniversary alongside Canada 150 celebrations in 2017, accepts new members at their September and January intakes.

“This is a non-audition choir,” Vinson said. “It just allows those who can’t read music to belong to music.”

Complete with about 90 voices, the Vernon Community Singers will welcome spring in their River Songs 7 p.m. April 13 and 2 p.m. April 14 performances at Trinity United Church. Tickets are available for $12 from choir members, at the Schubert Centre, De Vine Vintners or through Johnson at 250-542-5277.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reel Reviews: Big robots, big monsters
Next story
Michael Franti and Spearhead return to Roots and Blues

Just Posted

Big White honours gold medalist Kelsey Serwa

A day of events at Big White centred around Kelowna hero at resort near Kelowna

Vernon Community Singers tempt the spring with river songs

The Singers present River Songs April 13-14 at Trinity United Church in Vernon

Reel Reviews: Big robots, big monsters

We say, “Giant monster movie, loud!”

OSO tackles two performances in one weekend

OSO presents Sarah Slean, Peter and the Wolf April 6, 7, 8

Celebration of John Denver delivers

Rocky Mountain High an exceptional evening of John Denver in Vernon, Kelowna

Lindsey walks through Vernon

Edmonton roots rocker Lindsey Walker socked her solo jams at Vernon’s Record City March 29

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Snow on B.C. highways, special weather statement in effect

What could be the last blast of winter is expected to pass Monday morning.

Michael Franti and Spearhead return to Roots and Blues

Festival favourites make Salmon Arm a stop on summer tour for new album

Book Talk: Praise for genre fiction

Genre fiction can, at times, transcend the form and create an emotional journey

Vehicle strikes 25th Ave barrier

Emergency personnel on scene of single vehicle incident Sunday evening

Stolen car located in Penticton

Easter surprise for victims of theft

Cascades adds to ongoing support

Cascades Casino hosting pancake breakfast in support of cancer patient

Vernon Coyotes show some true colors

It was an exciting weekend!

Most Read