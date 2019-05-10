Vernon concert free for moms Sunday

Apollo Suns plays Record City for Mother’s Day

Mothers can enjoy a free concert Sunday.

Apollo Suns is playing Record City Mother’s Day, May 12 at 7 p.m. with Leila Neverland.

Apollo Suns released their sophomore album Dawn Offerings on April 26. The album follows the groups debut EP, Each Day a Different Sun, which saw the band tour heavily over the course of two years, win “Instrumental Artist of the Year” at the Western Canadian Music Awards in Kelowna last year and sign with a US Booking agency Cielo.

The band is taking the album on a Western Canadian tour which kicked off in their home town of Winnipeg, Manitoba in April with two sold out shows.

An instrumental band, Apollo Suns is comprised of nine members that cultivate a high energy atmosphere and a dance inducing good time. Their jazzy psychedelic rock tunes are catchy and accessible while making every live experience a memorable one.

Apollo Suns has played with well known Canadian bands such as Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer, Blonde Diamond, The Brooks, Anomalie, Mariachi Ghost, Five Alarm Funk, Kobo Town and Bend Sinister. The band thrives in a high energy environment Their fanbase continues to grow with each show, tight roping on nostalgia with their roster of original songs.

The video for their song Am Impossible Bond combined the efforts of local videographers, actors, and fans to create an action packed short film inspired by cheesy acting and editing, in the style of Mission Impossible and James Bond.

Apollo Suns dynamic and entertaining set is not to be missed and will have a long lasting impression that will leave you wanting more.

Since kicking off their tour in Winnipeg the band has since travelled to Saskatchewan, Alberta and are now in B.C.

They also play Tuesday, May 14 in Enderby at Lorenzo’s.

Or you can catch the band in Kelowna Thursday, May 16 at Milkcrate Records with Post – Modern Connection.

They will also be in Oliver Friday, May 17 at the Firehall Brewery before heading to Vancouver May 18, Golden May 19 and back to Alberta.

