Vernon dance group puts on Saint Nicholas performance

Vernon’s Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble invites the public to a special Christmas afternoon.
Sadok Saint Nicholas Christmas Performance will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Eagles Hall in Vernon (5101-25th Ave).
Special guests are the Harker Family Singers.
It’s a public event and the ensemble invites people to bring along family and friends.
Tickets are available at the door. They are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and the family rate is $30.
For more information, contact 250-309-6948 or email sadok@shaw.ca.
READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon centre returns festive luncheon
READ MORE: 4-H sends thanks following Armstrong fair
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.