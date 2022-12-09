Vernon dance group puts on Saint Nicholas performance

Vernon’s Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble hosts the Sadok Saint Nicholas Christmas Performance, open to the public, Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Eagles Hall. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble invites the public to a special Christmas afternoon.

Sadok Saint Nicholas Christmas Performance will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Eagles Hall in Vernon (5101-25th Ave).

Special guests are the Harker Family Singers.

It’s a public event and the ensemble invites people to bring along family and friends.

Tickets are available at the door. They are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and the family rate is $30.

For more information, contact 250-309-6948 or email sadok@shaw.ca.

