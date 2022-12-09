Vernon’s Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble hosts the Sadok Saint Nicholas Christmas Performance, open to the public, Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Eagles Hall. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon dance group puts on Saint Nicholas performance

Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble hosts special concert open to public Sunday, Dec. 18

Vernon’s Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble invites the public to a special Christmas afternoon.

Sadok Saint Nicholas Christmas Performance will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Eagles Hall in Vernon (5101-25th Ave).

Special guests are the Harker Family Singers.

It’s a public event and the ensemble invites people to bring along family and friends.

Tickets are available at the door. They are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and the family rate is $30.

For more information, contact 250-309-6948 or email sadok@shaw.ca.

Christmas

