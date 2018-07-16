Vernon dancers podium at ScotDance Canada

Nine dancers from the Argyll School of Dance were in Calgary for the competition recently

Megan Glasser, left, and Abigail Hackman are two of nine Argyll School of Dance competitors who earned honours at the ScotDance Canada Champion Series competition in Calgary recently. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Argyll School of Dance sent nine dancers to Calgary for ScotDance Canada Champion Series competition recently.

Dance Instructor, Janet Hackman, of Argyll School of Dance had nine dancers travel to Calgary for the Scotdance Canada Champion Series competition.

Under watch of dance instructor Janet Hackman, Sasha Hackman (Primary 6 years), Bria Budalich (Beginner 8 years), Rebecca Acob (Beginner 8 years), Arwen Budalich (Beginner 10 and under 12 years), Neala Hackman (Novice 7 and under 9 years), Sasha Trickey (Novice 13 years and over), Claire Radies (Intermediate 10 years), Abigail Hackman (Pre-Championship 14 years) and Megan Glasser (Restricted Premier 16 years) represented Argyll School of Dance.

More than 1,000 dancers from across the country, and some from as far away as Scotland and Australia, competed in the competition recently.

Glasser had a great first day of dancing earning three second places in the Highland Fling, Sword Dance, and Strathspey and Half Tulloch. On day two of her Restricted Premier category dances, Glasser placed eighth in the Flora McDonald’s Fancy, fifth in the Earl of Errol and won gold in the Scotch Measure.

Abigail Hackman danced well finishing top ten in three dances: seventh in the Highland Fling, fourth in the Sword Dance, and fifth in the Strathspey and Half Tulloch.

Radies competed in the Intermediate 10 year category and won the aggregate award on Canada Day with her first place finish in the Sword Dance, third in Highland Fling and seventh in Strathspey and Highland Reel. On day two of her competition, Radies brought home bronze in both her Seann Truibhas and Highland Laddie. She placed fifth in the Barracks Johnnie. She also brought home a 10th place finish in the Special Jig.

In the Beginner 8 years category, Acob was among 37 dancers to compete in this category. Acob struck gold in the Highland Fling, silver in Lilt, and bronze in the Sword Dance, Flora MacDonald’s Fancy, Seann Truibhas and Strathspey and Highland Reel.

Trickey landed in the top ten finishers with a fourth place finish in the Flora MacDonald Fancy and eighth place in the Sword Dance.

In Novice 7 and under 9 years, Neala Hackman was pleased to place sixth in the Highland Fling and eighth in the Flora MacDonald’s Fancy .

Sasha Hackman, only six-years-old, placed 10th with her Pas de basques.

Some dancers also competed in the Scottish Festival in Penticton July 7, and Kamloops’ Highland Games July 14. Dancers are currently at SilverStar Mountain for the Piping Hot Summer Drummer and Highland Dancing camp.

“Thanks to the Sons of Scotland Kildonnan Camp No. 166 for giving bursaries to Acob, Glasser, Ainsley Nichols and Trickey to help send them to Piping Hot,” an Argyll spokesperson said.

