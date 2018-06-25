The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in collaboration with Diwali in B.C. is launching the inaugural Diwali in Vernon Oct. 9-13. (File photo)

Vernon Diwali Festival seeks performers

Inaugural festival slated for Oct. 9-13

Diwali is coming to Vernon.

Diwali in B.C. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society announced the inaugural annual Diwali in Vernon Festival 2018, set to take place at multiple locations in Vernon as part of the Diwali in B.C. festival occurring province-wide.

“The festival will culminate in a multicultural showcase of diverse artists from different backgrounds,” said artistic director Erin Kennedy in a release. “Activities throughout the week shall include workshops, discussions, dance performances, musical performances, cultural activities, crafts and a wide range of other possibilities.”

The Society is currently looking for performers, speakers, artists and workshop instructors to participate in the 2018 Festival. The proposed activities should be relevant and appropriate to the multicultural themes of the festival and the underlying theme of Diwali, more popularly known as the festival of light in India.

The festival will aim to showcase artists from Vernon and the Okanagan region. Other national artists visiting Vernon specifically for this festival will also be performing.

“We are interested in submissions from a wide range of emerging and established artists with diverse backgrounds including but not limited to Indigenous, South Asian or South Asian influenced artists and performers practicing traditional or contemporary performing arts,” Kennedy said.

“Artists performing a fusion of cultures will also be considered. Our Festival is committed to engaging with values of inclusivity and equity within our communities. We strongly encourage submissions from individuals who self-identify as being from underrepresented backgrounds or from communities that often feel marginalized.”

Solo, duet and group performers are welcome to apply. Dance or music performances can be from five minutes in length up to 20 minutes. Performances longer than 10 minutes shall only be considered from professional artists. Emerging artists are encouraged to keep their performances to a maximum of five-10 minutes in length.

The festival will run Oct. 9-13 with the final show at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Related: Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces Spotlight series

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artist digs deep for abstract work at Nadine’s

Just Posted

Artist digs deep for abstract work at Nadine’s

Marlise Witschi is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for July

RDNO seeks trails, natural spaces committee nominations

Nominations to form Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Advisory Committee

Delcliffe water advisory rescinded

Water quality now considered good

Mabel Lake Road roll over claims life

Armstrong man died in hospital after single vehicle roll over June 18

Cyclist injured in Enderby hit and run

Cyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after being struck Thursday

North Okanagan Gleaners responds in Guatemala relief effort

Over 40 volunteers spent Saturday at Gleaners to aid in humanitarian relief efforts for Guatemala.

Kamloops Fire Centre reports 3 new fires in area, all lightning-sparked

Includes a 0.3-ha. fire east of Penticton, 0.01-ha. fire by Merritt and a 1.77-ha. fire near Lytton

Reel Reviews: Playing Tag with the Incredibles

The conclusion: “Both these movies are exactly what you’d expect.”

Vipers set to swing through Vernon

Petunia and the Vipers to perform at Elks Hall June 29

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

UPDATE: Missing dog from high velocity Kelowna car crash found

Jewels is recovering in the comfort of her home

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Many kids are recent immigrants from countries covered by Trump travel ban

Most Read