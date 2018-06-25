Vernon Diwali Festival seeks performers

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in collaboration with Diwali in B.C. is launching the inaugural Diwali in Vernon Oct. 9-13. (File photo)

Diwali is coming to Vernon.

Diwali in B.C. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society announced the inaugural annual Diwali in Vernon Festival 2018, set to take place at multiple locations in Vernon as part of the Diwali in B.C. festival occurring province-wide.

“The festival will culminate in a multicultural showcase of diverse artists from different backgrounds,” said artistic director Erin Kennedy in a release. “Activities throughout the week shall include workshops, discussions, dance performances, musical performances, cultural activities, crafts and a wide range of other possibilities.”

The Society is currently looking for performers, speakers, artists and workshop instructors to participate in the 2018 Festival. The proposed activities should be relevant and appropriate to the multicultural themes of the festival and the underlying theme of Diwali, more popularly known as the festival of light in India.

The festival will aim to showcase artists from Vernon and the Okanagan region. Other national artists visiting Vernon specifically for this festival will also be performing.

“We are interested in submissions from a wide range of emerging and established artists with diverse backgrounds including but not limited to Indigenous, South Asian or South Asian influenced artists and performers practicing traditional or contemporary performing arts,” Kennedy said.

“Artists performing a fusion of cultures will also be considered. Our Festival is committed to engaging with values of inclusivity and equity within our communities. We strongly encourage submissions from individuals who self-identify as being from underrepresented backgrounds or from communities that often feel marginalized.”

Solo, duet and group performers are welcome to apply. Dance or music performances can be from five minutes in length up to 20 minutes. Performances longer than 10 minutes shall only be considered from professional artists. Emerging artists are encouraged to keep their performances to a maximum of five-10 minutes in length.

The festival will run Oct. 9-13 with the final show at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Related: Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces Spotlight series

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.