Christina Gregoire, Susan Prince, Robbin Oakland-Doroshuk and Tracy K Holly are jumping for joy to be able to use their old prom dresses at the inaugral Adult Prom Jan. 25. (Literacy Society of North Okanagan photo)

Vernon dusts off old grad dresses and tuxes for first ever Adult Prom

Literacy Society of North Okanagan “fun-raiser” brings back puffy sleeves and blue tuxedos

Shake off the winter blues Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., at the 1st Ever Adult Prom, at the Schubert Centre in Vernon.

Members of the local dance community are helping with this newest “fun-raiser” for the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan.

“Dancing, dressing up, and having fun while supporting a good cause is a win-win,” said Wendy Aasen, executive director.

Prom goers are encouraged to dress from any era, wear their original grad dresses, or whatever tickles their fancy. Singles, couples, groups – the more the merrier. Music will be a mix, so there will be something for everyone. The organizers stress that there is no expectation that you can “dance.” Complimentary corsages and boutonnieres will also be on hand.

Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased from Lorna at Cheek to Cheek, Carousel Consignments, the Schubert Centre, or search Adult Prom on Facebook. They may also be purchased by e-transfer using admin@literacysociety.ca. There will be a cash bar and pizza for purchase. Doors open at 7:30. For more information call or text 250-306-7847.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Wendy Aasen (from left), Christina Gregoire, Susan Prince, Jeff Prince and Joe Talbot break out their old prom wear for the inaugral Adult Prom Jan. 25. (Literacy Society of North Okanagan photo)

Previous story
Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Just Posted

Vernon dusts off old grad dresses and tuxes for first ever Adult Prom

Literacy Society of North Okanagan “fun-raiser” brings back puffy sleeves and blue tuxedos

Our history in pictures

Vernon’s first home built in 1860s

Vernon City Hall now a pub

The building, built in 1903, is now where Marten Brewing Co. is

BX blaze sends woman to hospital

Firefighters rescue cat from early morning fire near Vernon

Enderby Library closed for maintenance

Okanagan Regional Library encourages patrons to visit Armstrong branch in meantime

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

A Gardener’s Diary: Not too soon to think of spring in Vernon

Jocelyne Sewell gives advice on getting a leg up on gardening

LETTER: Worst customer service award goes to…

To the Editor, Worst customer service award: And the Winner is….. BC… Continue reading

LETTER: Feds must invest to widen Trans-Canada

To the editor, After being closed for more than 19 hours, the… Continue reading

Morning Start: 100 year anniversary of the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 17

Oil and gas industry applauds Supreme Court’s dismissal of B.C. TMX case

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project

Airliner crash a mistake that pleased Iran’s enemies: Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader says dowining of Flight 752 was a bitter accident in rare sermon

Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

Most Read