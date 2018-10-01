Vernon Farmer’s Market welcomes Thanksgiving harvest

From music to alpacas, the Vernon Farmer’s Market says the Thanksgiving Day Harvest Fest is the place to be Monday, Oct. 8.

Take in the Weird and Wonderful Produce Contest and vote for a chance to win “market bucks.”

“If you have something weird from your garden that you would like to contribute, please bring it along,” said spokesperson Ingrid Baron.

Related: Video – last long weekend for Vernon Farmer’s Market of summer wraps up

The day also features musical guests Sound Check, free colouring and squash decorating booth, alpaca display with real alpacas, plus everything patrons love about the market like fresh fruits and veggies, artisan wares, cheese, wine, delicious baking, ethnic foods and more.

Thanksgiving Day Harvest Fest takes place at Kal Tire Place Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.