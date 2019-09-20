Vernon film festival to bring young local talent to the screen

Five short films by young locals will be aired at the Caetani Centre on Sept. 25

A Vernon film festival is highlighting the work of talented young people from around the world — including young talent in the city’s backyard.

A group of 16 young locals came together this past July for an intense five days of learning how to plan, produce and edit in small teams.

The result was five short, issue-based films that premiere Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Caetani Cultural Centre’s studio gallery.

“The Reel Youth Film Festival is an opportunity for audiences to see the best of youth film making while gaining insight into youth culture and the issues affecting young people today,” said festival director Zoe Miles.

The local films include a documentary featuring Armstrong-raised drag artist Romi Kim, a youth response to vandalism of a community rainbow crosswalk and a music video about the power of music.

There is also a documentary about the ethics of coffee, and for folks already in the Halloween spirit, a scary movie set in the Vernon woods.

The local work will be paired with internationally acclaimed youth-made films at the PG-rated festival, making for a diverse array of topics, issues and film styles.

“The world looks very different to young people 19 and under. We have films from Iran, Lithuania, South Korea, and India, and they give us rare insight into the next generation of leaders, change-makers, and visual artists. They’re also so compelling, funny, courageous and inspirational,” said Miles.

The festival is a project of Reel Youth, a registered Canadian non-profit that delivers claymation and video making programs to youth groups throughout Canada and beyond, with the goal of empowering young people through the media arts.

“The free film production program was funded by Telus Storyhive and made possible by the Caetani Centre.”

The filmmakers will be at the screening to meet and greet attendants of the two-hour event.

To learn about the Reel Youth Film Festival visit: www.ReelYouth.ca

Previous story
Juno award-winning artist delivers early Christmas present to Okanagan
Next story
Vernon realtor captures Okanagan Valley in photo collection

Just Posted

Section of 27th Street in Vernon closed

The street has been closed from 30th Avenue to Highway 6 due to weather disrupting repaving

Cyclist struck on Vernon highway

Emergency crews responding, more information to come

New Vernon pastry chef has real sweet tooth

Caken Me Crazy’s owner left the dental industry to pursue the culinary arts

Vernon retirement home holding open house

Orchard Valley will open doors to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21

Vernon realtor captures Okanagan Valley in photo collection

Marty Gilbert’s book, The Okanagan Collection, is available in acrylic, aluminum, or fine art paper

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen works to control mosquito populations

Control efforts in the region have been starting earlier each year

PAW Patrol Live! adds third Penticton show due to pup-ular demand

Fans can now see the heroic pooches at three different showtimes at the SOEC

Carnivorous praying mantis put to work in the Shuswap and Okanagan

Insects introduced to the region in the 1930s to control grasshoppers eating crops

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

Métis actor ‘enthralling’ in first lead role

Okanagan Screen Arts Society to screen Falls Around Her Sept. 23

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

South Okanagan school bus driver calls out bad drivers

Bus driver said she sees multiple vehicles go by the bus despite having the overhead lights flashing

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Most Read