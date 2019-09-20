Vernon film festival to bring young local talent to the screen

Five short films by young locals will be aired at the Caetani Centre on Sept. 25

A Vernon film festival is highlighting the work of talented young people from around the world — including young talent in the city’s backyard.

A group of 16 young locals came together this past July for an intense five days of learning how to plan, produce and edit in small teams.

The result was five short, issue-based films that premiere Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Caetani Cultural Centre’s studio gallery.

“The Reel Youth Film Festival is an opportunity for audiences to see the best of youth film making while gaining insight into youth culture and the issues affecting young people today,” said festival director Zoe Miles.

The local films include a documentary featuring Armstrong-raised drag artist Romi Kim, a youth response to vandalism of a community rainbow crosswalk and a music video about the power of music.

There is also a documentary about the ethics of coffee, and for folks already in the Halloween spirit, a scary movie set in the Vernon woods.

The local work will be paired with internationally acclaimed youth-made films at the PG-rated festival, making for a diverse array of topics, issues and film styles.

“The world looks very different to young people 19 and under. We have films from Iran, Lithuania, South Korea, and India, and they give us rare insight into the next generation of leaders, change-makers, and visual artists. They’re also so compelling, funny, courageous and inspirational,” said Miles.

The festival is a project of Reel Youth, a registered Canadian non-profit that delivers claymation and video making programs to youth groups throughout Canada and beyond, with the goal of empowering young people through the media arts.

“The free film production program was funded by Telus Storyhive and made possible by the Caetani Centre.”

The filmmakers will be at the screening to meet and greet attendants of the two-hour event.

To learn about the Reel Youth Film Festival visit: www.ReelYouth.ca