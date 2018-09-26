The Vernon Film Society presents Les Gardiennes Oct. 3. (Guy Ferrandis/Pathe Films)

Vernon Film Society screening an intimate wartime epic

Les Gardiennes screens Oct. 3

Mike Takahashi

Special to The Morning Star

The Vernon Film Society’s third film of the fall season is Les Gardiennes (The Guardians), an intimate war-time French epic.

It’s a sublime love and family story filled with characters whose lives we sink into, feeling the hope, the sadness, the sorrow and the joy right along with those on the screen.

The rare wartime story in which women’s lives take centre stage, it stars the usually urbane and sophisticated Nathalie Baye as a farm matriarch. The setting is the First World War from 1915 to 1920 in an area of rural France where all able-bodied men have gone to the front, leaving their wives to hold this traditional world together.

Key players, aside from Baye, are veteran director Xavier Beauvois and, in her screen debut the riveting and luminous actress Iris Bry. Beauvois, whose previous films include the Baye-starring Le Petit Lieutenant and the superlative Cesar-winning Of Gods and Men, is working for the first time from a novel (published in 1924 by Ernest Pérochon, a veteran of the war).

Beauvois and his co-writers slowly reveal what war, the eternal “power of chaos,” did to one family and its world. It’s not just the things that change that are compelling, the way women are able to take charge and get it done on their own, but the things that don’t. Above all, there is still hope.

Beautifully shot by Caroline Champetier in the picturesque Limousin area — a part of France that has not changed much in the last century — Les Gardiennes uses the grace of the landscape as a constant. That and the backbreaking, unceasing nature of farm work and the rituals of the rural year.

Besides the agricultural year, Les Gardiennes is organized around consecutive on-leave visits from the three men who are crucial to the lives of Madame Hortense and her daughter Solange (Laura Smet, Baye’s real-life daughter). How these characters and others interact within a framework that is centuries old; but already changing is at the heart of what Les Gardiennes is about. If you let it weave its spell, it will hold you and won’t let you go.

Les Gardiennes is screening at the Galaxy Cinemas (Theater 1, Polson Park Mall) Oct. 3 at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Regular prices of $7. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Bean Scene one week prior to screen date or purchased at the door. Rated PG with subtitles.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Just Posted

KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar this week

As one of six countries in the world chosen to host this race in 2018, this will be the second Canadian Adventure Rally in Canada.

RCMP to host emergency services showcase in Vernon

Event is Oct. 3 at Polson Park

Construction continues at Greater Vernon recycling facility

Entrace upgrades being Oct. 1

Late Vernon council candidate removed from ballot

David Hesketh passed away during election campaign; Victoria confirms name to be removed from ballot

Press problems cause Vernon Morning Star delays

Unfortunately most drivers work or go to school so many papers will be late or delivered tomorrow.

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Dedicated Vernon pair earn George Stein soccer bursary

Madelyn Smith and Kenzel Aarts-Roman win bursaries toward their post-secondary education

Vernon’s 27th annual Parkinson’s SuperWalk raises over $18,000

The event took place in Vernon’s Polson Park on Sept. 8.

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Biodanza dance is back in Vernon

Classes every Friday at the Centre for Spiritual Living

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

Mystery of dead birds in B.C. city solved

Raptor expert says birds were being chased by predator, didn’t recover upon hitting concrete

VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager

Gibbons won’t return in 2019 after spending 11 seasons over two separate tenures as team manager

Most Read