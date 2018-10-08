Vernon Film Society screening based on acclaimed novel, The Wife

Based on Meg Wolitzer’s bestselling novel, The Wife, the movie of the same name will be screened by the Vernon Film Society Oct. 17 at the Galaxy Theatres.

Joan Castleman (Glenn Close) has begun to re-evaluate her marriage to her author husband Joe (Jonathan Pryce) on the eve of his Nobel Prize presentation. She has literary ambitions of her own, even though she couldn’t be happier that her husband is being presented with the Nobel Prize for Literature.

From the moment they arrive in Stockholm, tensions rise. A nosy biographer is loitering in the hotel lobby, an attractive young photographer reveals past indiscretions, and the couple’s son sulks through the celebrations. The attention paid to Joe pushes Joan into the spotlight, an uncomfortable place where secrets may be revealed.

The Wife is a series of expertly pitched scenes from a seemingly perfect marriage. Each reaches maximum impact, focusing on unspoken agreements and long-simmering resentments.

An incisive study of celebrity, marriage, and the creative process, as well as a showcase for the talents of Close and Pryce, The Wife explodes the old notion that behind every great man stands a great woman.

“This is an unmissable movie for Glenn Close fans. Actually, you can’t watch it without becoming a fan – if you weren’t one already,” wrote Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian.

The Wife will screen Wednesday Oct. 17 at the Galaxy Theatres at the regular times of 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available one week in advance at the Bean Scene for $7. Cash only. Rated 14A.

