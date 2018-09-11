The Vernon Film Society screens Lean on Pete Sept. 19. (A24 image)

Vernon Film Society screening lyrical, emotional

Lean on Pete screens at Galaxy Cinemas Sept. 19

Mike Takahashi

Special to The Morning Star

The Vernon Film Society’s second film of the fall schedule at our new location at the Galaxy Cinemas in the Polson Mall is Lean on Pete.

The story takes place in and around Portland in the pacific northwest where we meet an average 15-year-old kid named Charlie played by Charlie Plummer (All the Money in the World) who struggles near poverty with his single father — who is having his own challenges – and living in a fleabag Portland apartment.

His life changes when he’s jogging by a horse track one day and encounters the cantankerous horse owner Del (Steve Buscemi — Fargo) and is offered $25 a day to do random jobs at the track. And that’s when Charlie meets Lean on Pete, one of Del’s gorgeous horses. Del exists on the fringes of quarter horse racing, taking the animals to small races, and often selling them after they succeed — or disposing of them in a not so nice but profitable way if they don’t. Charlie quickly figures out what that means. Chloe Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry) plays Bonnie, a jockey for Lean on Pete and the three become a close trio.

As circumstances and the possible fate of Lean on Pete change, this becomes somewhat of a road odyssey about a boy and the titular horse. As the film builds momentum, Charlie’s situation becomes increasingly desperate and moving, but never in a way that feels melodramatic. When this young man sees a beautiful animal that may not have many races left in him, he responds emotionally. He’s not yet grown too cynical from adulthood to do so.

We go with the beauty of this story in the same manner that Charlie falls for that horse—it feels like we don’t have a choice. It’s really the story of someone falling into a dangerous situation because he acts with his heart—he doesn’t know how to do anything else.

One reviewer was quoted as saying he’s worried that the film would be a tough sell for people who are going to consider it either a movie for young audiences or a manipulative melodrama. Far from it, this lyrical and emotional movie will touch your heartstrings no matter your age and maybe question your courage to do what you think is right.

The film is playing at the Galaxy Cinemas on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Regular prices of $7. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Bean Scene Coffee House one week prior to screen date or purchased at the door. Rated 14A.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weeds, Hazeltine to rock Vernon Jazz Club
Next story
Canadian musician who received suicide notes and razor blades to perform in Vernon

Just Posted

UPDATE: Head-on crash on Hwy. 97A sends four to hospital

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision north of Enderby

Canadian musician who received suicide notes and razor blades to perform in Vernon

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon District Branch presents the Robb Nash Project for youth mental health and suicide prevention.

BX Ranch Park and Mutrie Road Dog Park closing for improvements

The Regional District of North Okanagan has closed the BX Ranch and Mutrie Road Dog Parks for trail improvements.

Fundraiser succeeds in bringing wagons to Vernon’s homeless

‘I basically just started the gofundme off of a whim and thought, well let’s just see what happens.’

Vernon businesses Commercial Building Award finalists

10th Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards are Sept. 20

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 11, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

BX Ranch Park and Mutrie Road Dog Park closing for improvements

The Regional District of North Okanagan has closed the BX Ranch and Mutrie Road Dog Parks for trail improvements.

Vernon event celebrates breastfeeding

Annual breastfeeding celebration is Sept. 29

Vernon Film Society screening lyrical, emotional

Lean on Pete screens at Galaxy Cinemas Sept. 19

Weeds, Hazeltine to rock Vernon Jazz Club

Cory Weeds Quartet featuring David Hazeltine will be on stage Sept. 19

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Dr. Oz’s team saves litter of puppies near death

10 chocolate lab pups and their mom are now looking for their forever homes.

Most Read