The Vernon Film Society presents Finding Your Feet at the Vernon Towne Cinema June 18. (Roadside Attractions image)

Vernon Film Society screens sharp drama-comedy

Finding Your Feet screens at Vernon Towne Cinema June 18

Submitted to The Morning Star

You will find out that it’s never too late to start again as you watch Finding Your Feet, Vernon Film Society’s last film of the spring season, showing at the Vernon Towne Cinema June 18.

As “Lady” Abbott, Sandra (Imelda Staunton) is on top of the world and looking forward to spending the rest of her life with her husband Mike (John Sessions). Her plans for an idyllic retirement crumble when she discovers Mike embracing her best friend and realizes that the affair is of long standing.

With her aristocratic life dissolving around her, Sandra moves to her eccentric sister’s cramped quarters on a London housing estate and starts on a journey to find herself and reconnect with her decidedly less posh roots.

Sandra’s sister Bif ’s (Celia Imrie) patience with her sister’s self-pity wears thin and, in hopes of snapping her out of her depression, Bif invites her to join her dance class and meet her friends Charlie (Timothy Spall), Jackie (Joanna Lumley), and Ted (David Hayman). Surrounded by new friends and reviving her love for dance, Sandra comes to enjoy her new life with her sister.

Featuring an all-star cast of British favourites, Finding Your Feet proves you can and should reconnect with the people you love.

“A tart, sharp, life-affirming dramedy, one that is slightly more edgy and far less predictable than it probably has any right to be. Celia Imrie and Imelda Staunton are magnificent,” writes Maryann Johanson of www.flickfilosopher.com

Finding Your Feet will screen June 18 at the Vernon Towne Cinema at the regular times of 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available one week ahead at the theatre and the Bean Scene Coffee house for $7. Cash only. Rated PG-13.

