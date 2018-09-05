Vernon Folk-Roots Society gears up for fifth season

The Shari Ulrich Trio kicks off the fifth season for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society Sept. 21. (Photo submitted)

Paul Tessier

Special to The Morning Star

Time flies when you’re listening to outstanding live music.

Since 2014, the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society has brought an impressive array of musical talent to the North Okanagan. Some of the acts have included Ben Waters, Stephen Fearing, Pharis and Jason Romero, Martin Harley, Tim Hus, Shred Kelly, Shari Ulrich, The Slocan Ramblers, Martyn Joseph, Lion Bear Fox and many more.

The Vernon Folk-Society is now celebrating its fifth season with another outstanding line-up. Here is what’s planned for the 2018-2019 season.

Sept. 21: Shari Ulrich Trio

Ulrich is a two-time Juno award winner and member of the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame. She’s been a touring/recording artist for more than 45 years and has recorded 25 albums. She is touring with her daughter Julia Graff (violin, mandolin, guitar, accordian and vocals) and fellow High Bar Gang member Kirby Barber (on bass, guitar and vocals.)

Oct. 10: Guy Davis with Fabrizio Poggi

The duo is a Grammy Award-nominee for their latest album Sonny and Brownie’s Last Train.

Davis is a true ambassador of the blues. His deep reverence of past blues masters is evident on all his albums and at all his shows.

Poggi is a singer and dynamite harmonica player. Born in Italy, his career spans more than 20 albums. He has performed with Little Feat, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Ronnie Earl, John Hammond and many more.

Nov. 10: Celeigh Cardinal Trio

This spring, the soul-folk songstress from the northern prairies was nominated for a Western Canadian Music Award for Indigenous Artist of the Year, a CBC Indigenous Music Award for best pop album and has also garnered an amazing eight Edmonton Music Awards.

Jan. 18: Jack Semple

Semple is a bluesman from Regina, Sask. known for his epic guitar work and soulful vocals. He is a Juno Award-winner and Western Canadian Music award-winner.

Feb 28: The Small Glories

Cara Luft and J.D. Edwards make up a unique musical union that weaves and pushes the boundaries of traditional and modern folk-roots music. Their always entertaining live shows combine Luft’s folkie leanings with Edwards’ rocker background. A study in contrasts that just works.

March 27: The Front Porch Roots Revue

This crew of veteran western Canadian roots music players and out and out characters have a collective resume that boasts success on the blues, country, folk, roots-rock and singer-songwriter scenes over a period of four decades. Drawing on the talents of musicians from Edmonton, Calgary, Bragg Creek and Vancouver, they will rock the house with the timeless songs of The Band.

April 11: Mary Flower and Doug Cox

Flower was a finalist in 2000 and 2002 at the National Finger Picking Guitar Championship, a nominee in 2008, 2012 and 2016 for a Blues Foundation Blues Music Award, and many times a Cascade Blues Association Muddy Award-winner. Flower embodies a luscious and lusty mix of rootsy, acoustic-blues guitar and vocal styles that span a number of idioms- from Piedmont to Mississippi Delta, with stops in ragtime, swing, folk and hot jazz.

The header on Cox’ website, “All Things Slide and Strings,” aptly describes Cox who mesmerizes audiences with his work on dobro, mandolin, Weissenborn and National Steel. He is grounded in the Delta blues tradition but is fearless in exploring many diverse musical styles.

May 22: Maria Dunn and Shannon Johnson

Dunn is truly a storyteller through song and a true preserver of the folk music spirit. Her powerful songs delve into historical perspectives and provide thought-provoking social commentary.

Johnson of the McDades is a renowned fiddle player who has won classical violin and fiddling awards at national and international levels. She began studying violin at the age of three and has become a much sought-after fiddler and producer.

June 15: Don Alder

Often referred to as the “Hendrix of the Acoustic Guitar,” Alder graced our stage back in 2014 for our second ever show. His many awards include 2007 International Fingerstyle Champion, 2010 Guitar Superstar Winner and the 2011 Guitar Idol Winner. Transcendental acoustic guitar work and a must-see show.

Season tickets for our fifth season are available for $200. We are also selling memberships to our Society for $20. Society members receive a $5 rebate when attending a show and are eligible to attend our annual general meeting. Season tickets and Society memberships can be bought at the door (cash or cheque only.)

More information on all shows for the upcoming season is available through vernonfolkroots.com and on Facebook, vernonfolkroots. For further information, please contact us at info@vernonfolkroots.com.

