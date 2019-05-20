Vernon Gallery features four new exhibitions

Four new exhibits are on the way to the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

An opening reception takes place Thursday, May 23 of Emergence by the UBCO BFA graduates, Before the Sun Goes Down by Todd Schulz, I Learned I Wasn’t Seeing Clearly by Gary Dewhurst, and Through Our Eyes… by Teen Junction.

“Join us as we highlight a select group of artists from the 2019 graduating class of UBCO’s BFA program,” said said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director. “It is always exciting to see the diverse mix of mediums and creativity that come from these emerging artists each year.”

UBCO BFA Graduates exhibition Emergence, in the Topham Brown Memorial Gallery from May 23 – July 13, features works of eight artists who have completed their studies at UBC Okanagan’s BFA program in 2019. This exhibition exemplifies various approaches to research and studio practice and asserts an active hands-on attitude while creating their work. This exhibition also includes video and photography asserting the presence of digital technologies that are used in the contemporary means of artistic production.

Todd Schulz’s exhibition Before the Sun Goes Down, in the Caroline Galbraith Gallery from May 23 – July 13, features paintings executed in hard edge geometric abstraction. Schulz’s art practice is aligned with the movements known as Post-Painterly Abstraction and Non-Objective painting which emphasize visual structures devoid of signs of brush marks and a narrative. “Before the Sun Goes Down” alludes to the period at which the sun crosses the horizon. Often regarded as a magical time of day, it’s when colour and light appear to be most luminous and vibrant.

Gary Dewhurst’s exhibition I Learned I Wasn’t Seeing Clearly, in the Up Front Gallery from May 23 – July 13, features a suite of black and white photographs which address the topics of phenomenology of light and human perception of space. This exhibit is sponsored by Vernon Roofing Inc.

Teen Junction’s exhibition Through Our Eyes…, featured in the Community Gallery from May 23 – June 20, is a unique community based project by the youth at the Teen Junction Youth Centre in partnership with the Vernon Public Art Gallery. The focus of the exhibition is to give voice to youth and make statements about their lives and experiences in Vernon. We all have a unique voice and presence in our community and Through Our Eyes… is an affirmation of the importance of recognition, representation, collaboration and the arts. Through Our Eyes…. is sponsored by O’Callaghan Bilodeau Chartered Accountants.

The opening reception takes place from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Vernon Public Art Gallery located at 3228 31st Ave. The event is open to the public, admission is by donation.

