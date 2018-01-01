Vernon gallery gears up for new year, new artist

Linda Edwards is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for January

Linda Edwards is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for January. (Photo submitted)

The new year and new month means a local gallery is gearing up to host a new artist.

Linda Edwards is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for January.

“Linda will be exhibiting and selling her watercolours and a collection of oil paintings,” said Nadine Wilson, gallery owner. “The general theme of her submissions is lighthouses, although there are a lot of little landscapes also.”

Edwards, a NOFCA, OAC and Lake Country Art Gallery member, first discovered her love of drawing as a child during Alberta winters at her grandparents’ farm and was fascinated with depicting animals, foliage and winter landscapes. Edwards, a retired school teacher, enjoys inspiring others to develop their creativity in the arts.

Since her retirement, Edwards has devoted much more time and energy into learning about the diverse mediums and techniques available in art, as well as teaching watercolours with Joan Rowan.

An opening reception for Edwards’ work at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames is slated for Jan. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be available, and keyboardist Craig Matterson of daysormay (formerly //AMISTAD//) fame will serenade the audience.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.