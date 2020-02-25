Vernon gallery hosts Art After Dark

The Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts Art After Dark on Friday, Feb. 28 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. (Lianne Viau photo)

Looking for a unique night out on the town? The Vernon Public Art Gallery (VPAG) has you covered.

Art After Dark is the gallery’s signature event, an artsy soiree filled with food, drinks, music and interactive art activities.

The event takes place at the gallery on Friday, Feb. 28, from 7:30-10 p.m.

“Events like Art After Dark expand both the arts community in Vernon and the reach of the VPAG,” executive director Dauna Kennedy said.

“This event also shows that there is a strong interest in the arts in Greater Vernon, and encourages us that the programs we offer are appreciated and needed.”

The event allows guests to sip drinks while creating an art activity related to the gallery’s current exhibitions. DJ PK is back again this year to provide the music, and Gumtree Catering will be supplying the snacks.

Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for members. They can be purchased at vernonpublicartgallery.com.

Brendan Shykora

art exhibitEvents