Vernon Gallery presents Spontaneous Combustion

John Lawrence’s Night Gardener is among the pieces splashing the Gallery Vertigo walls, alongside Gary Dewhurst.

An explosion of art has combusted on the walls of Gallery Vertigo.

Spontaneous Combustion, a duel exhibit by Gary Dewhurst and John Lawrence, is on display for the month of September with an opening reception Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lawrence’s collection of works are from various time periods and approaches, hence you have representational images, abstractions, etc.

“Myself, I’ve always been eclectic in my work habits, to some it would seem scattered, but it’s just the most natural way for me to have proceeded,” said Lawrence.

Dewhurst’s work suggests an abandonment of formalism, rules and art materials that would have limited him to any one form or style of art.

Gary states: “This has created a vocabulary which allows us to experience the world as a force of nature and as a shift away from the notion of art as a permanent object.”

Come and meet the two artists and hear what they have to say about the art they have created for this exhibit. Everyone welcome, light refreshments will be offered.

