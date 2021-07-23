Vernon gallery’s first show turns spotlight on Lake Country artist

International contemporary artist first to become Local Loser solo exhibitionist with Material Spirits

Local Losers is welcoming the art community to its inaugural art show opening Saturday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. (Contributed)

Vernon’s newest art gallery and studio is hosting its first show this Saturday (July 24) and all attention will be on Lake Country resident and international contemporary artist Mackenize Perras.

Local Losers is inviting the community to explore Material Spirits, a solo exhibition described as a dizzying, sensory overload of textures and colours.

“As the inaugural solo exhibition in Vernon’s newest gallery space, this is a must-attend event for all art-lovers in the Okanagan Valley,” reads a statement from Local Losers.

The all-ages event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will include a sound installation by Ganzfeld and live music by Chris Atkins.

“This event will include a bar and will be one to remember as it celebrates bringing the community together and enjoying the live and in-person art experiences we have all been missing,” the gallery’s statement reads.

Perras has previously had exhibits with the prestigious London Paint Club and Los Angeles’ Alessandro Stein Collection

For more information on the artist visit mackenzieperras.com or @rottingcolours on Instagram.

The opening will take place 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, and the exhibit will run during normal gallery hours into mid-August.

For ticket information, visit localosers.ca/events.

