Host Mr. Gabriel David Sumegi Newman the 2nd will send chills up your spine during this summer’s Ghost Tours of Vernon. Tours run 9 p.m. nightly, July 22 to 28. (Photo submitted)

Vernon Ghost Tours running all summer

It’s the 15th year that Museum & Archives Education Coordinator Gabriel Newman has conducted tours.

Ghost Tours of Vernon has become a staple event not only at Halloween but also throughout the summer.

This year marks the 15th year of spine-chilling tours led by Mr. Gabriel David Sumegi Newman II. The Greater Vernon Museum & Archives Education Coordinator draws on his extensive theatrical background, combing drama and ominous storytelling to produce this entertaining tour.

During the after-dark walking tour, participants can expect to be spooked at every corner by stories of haunted houses, monsters, gruesome murders, paranormal anomalies and macabre historical oddities.

As Melissa C. of Vernon, a Trip Advisor reviewer said, “I loved this tour. I’ve always been interested in different types of paranormal activities, so when I heard about the ‘Ghost Tours of Vernon’ I knew I just had to see what all the hype was about! The guide is absolutely a delight to listen to and knows how to keep his audience interested. I would gladly go on this tour again.”

The Downtown Vernon/Lower East Hill area tours only run the week of July 22 to 28. Tours are approximately 90 minutes, leaving the steps of the Vernon Museum nightly at 9 p.m. Comfortable walking shoes are suggested. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up and $5 for those 12 and under. No need to pre-register for this tour, but the museum asks participants to bring the correct cash in hand — only cash will be accepted as payment.

“Treat your out of town guests to a unique experience they will be talking about for years to come, or grab a group of friends for an unforgettable evening out,” said Denise Marsh, Marketing & Communications Coordinator.

Private tours for 20 or more people are also offered at request.

In addition to the Ghost Tours, Gabriel will also be hosting Downtown Vernon Mural Tours every Tuesday and Friday morning, beginning at 9 a.m. from the steps of the museum.

