Michelle Fleck and Brandon Thacker put on a show with the Vernon Community Music School’s Glee Club recently. The club is currently searching for new members and will hold a meet and greet June 23. (Wayne Emde Photography)

Vernon Glee Club seeks new members for Rock of Ages

Meet and greet at Vernon Community Music School June 23

The singers have decided to go big for their fifth season.

The Vernon Community Music School’s Glee Club is seeking new members to rock their own take on the music from the hit film, Rock of Ages, which the singers will rock on the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Dec. 14-16.

To entice new members and excite all ’80s music fans, the club will hold an information night and meet and greet June 23 at the school’s carriage house loft.

“We’re definitely trying to get as many new faces in as we can,” said Danica Block, who has been with the club since its inception. “We hope to find some closet rock stars.”

Rock of Ages will feature about 20 top rock ditties from the ’80s, including tracks from icons such as Journey, Guns N’ Roses, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Night Ranger, Quarterflash, Twisted Sister and Jefferson Starship.

“A lot of people in their 20s and 30s really relate to that music,” said director Therese Parent. “What I would really like to see is people who want to bring out their inner Axl Rose. I know there are people out there who can sing that high stuff.”

New club member Katie Flaherty encourages anyone interested to give it a shot.

“I liked that no matter where people come from, they were just accepted. People are really warm. I could tell people would be good friends,” Flaherty said. “Everyone gets a chance to shine.”

Vocal rehearsals are Thursday nights, choreography rehearsals are Sunday afternoons.

Interested candidates are invited to the June 23 event at the Vernon Community Music School’s carriage house loft from 7 p.m. 8:30 p.m. This get together will include meeting current members, registration, and discussion of program fees. The program s open to all ages 13-and-up. For more information in advance, students can contact Parent at therpare@telus.net.

Related: Musical memories from Motown

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weekend of comics, cosplay, sci-fi and more in Penticton

Just Posted

RCMP congratulate, warn graduates to celebrate responsibly

Vernon North Okanagan officers don’t want to be end up being your unanticipated grad date

FortisBC hits Vernon streets to help small business

Community Ambassadors in town next week visiting restaurants

Vernon accident closes Highway 97

UPDATE: Drivers and occupants of both vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries

Attempted murder suspect, with ties throughout B.C., still at large

Police release images of tattoos associated with suspect Tyson Cole

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

Irving big wheel for Kal Tire

Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League roundup

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Weekend of comics, cosplay, sci-fi and more in Penticton

Penti-Con back for second year

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

A pause in the search for Ryan Shtuka

But parents of missing man will return to Sun Peaks from their Alberta home

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Most Read