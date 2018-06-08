Vernon Glee Club seeks new members for Rock of Ages

Michelle Fleck and Brandon Thacker put on a show with the Vernon Community Music School’s Glee Club recently. The club is currently searching for new members and will hold a meet and greet June 23. (Wayne Emde Photography)

The singers have decided to go big for their fifth season.

The Vernon Community Music School’s Glee Club is seeking new members to rock their own take on the music from the hit film, Rock of Ages, which the singers will rock on the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Dec. 14-16.

To entice new members and excite all ’80s music fans, the club will hold an information night and meet and greet June 23 at the school’s carriage house loft.

“We’re definitely trying to get as many new faces in as we can,” said Danica Block, who has been with the club since its inception. “We hope to find some closet rock stars.”

Rock of Ages will feature about 20 top rock ditties from the ’80s, including tracks from icons such as Journey, Guns N’ Roses, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Night Ranger, Quarterflash, Twisted Sister and Jefferson Starship.

“A lot of people in their 20s and 30s really relate to that music,” said director Therese Parent. “What I would really like to see is people who want to bring out their inner Axl Rose. I know there are people out there who can sing that high stuff.”

New club member Katie Flaherty encourages anyone interested to give it a shot.

“I liked that no matter where people come from, they were just accepted. People are really warm. I could tell people would be good friends,” Flaherty said. “Everyone gets a chance to shine.”

Vocal rehearsals are Thursday nights, choreography rehearsals are Sunday afternoons.

Interested candidates are invited to the June 23 event at the Vernon Community Music School’s carriage house loft from 7 p.m. 8:30 p.m. This get together will include meeting current members, registration, and discussion of program fees. The program s open to all ages 13-and-up. For more information in advance, students can contact Parent at therpare@telus.net.

