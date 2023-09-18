Vernon Halina Centre’s grand 50th birthday bash drums up interest

Close to a hundred attendees came out to the Halina Centre to celebrate its 50th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star) Mayor Victor Cumming, along with MLA Harwinder Sandhu helped cut the cake to celebrate 50 years for the Halina Centre. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star) Among the several performances on the day included one by the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star) A member of the Kalamalka Caring Klowns serves up fresh popcorn for attendees. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star) Close to a hundred attendees came out to the Halina Centre to celebrate its 50th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star) Jerry the Juggler was among the many performers on Saturay. Sept 17 to celebrate the 50th birthday of Vernon’s Halina Centre. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star) Attendees at the 50th Birthday Bash for the Halina Centre tried out some Zumba classes, free of charge. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star) Ping pong was just one of the several games available to try out that the Halina Centre offers. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star)

Vernon’s Halina Centre is now old enough to get a membership with the Halina Centre!

The 50 and up Active Living Space, located with the Vernon Recreation Complex, welcomed residents from all over the city to celebrate its 50 birthday bash on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“The Halina Centre will remain a cornerstone across many generations” said Mayor Victor Cumming, who was one of the dignitaries present. “From what I can tell, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the Halina light that will continue to shine for 50 more years.”

While the birthday bash was undoubtedly a celebration, it also served as the perfect time to recruit new members, according to president Diana Stanford.

“We just came out of COVID and a lot of the people who were active, both members and volunteers, are still not coming out, or they have aged out,” she said.

”Before COVID, Canasta for example (a form of the card game, rummy) would have 20 to 25 people playing. Now, there are just six. We need to at least double those numbers, as we have volunteers who spearheaded events like that.”

The Centre provides daily events and games, including the likes of pool, bingo, square dancing, zumba, Tai Chi and ukulele classes. At the birthday bash, the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus and Jerry the Juggler were just a few of the performances that attendees took in. A cake cutting was also done, with Mayor Cumming and Vernon Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

A yearly membership to the Halina Centre is just $25, with the majority of events costing just $3 to participate in.

Stanford’s goal of the club is to “keep seniors active, mentally, physically and socially.”

More information can be found at halinacentre.com.

READ MORE: Lumby first responders collecting food

READ MORE: Llama kissing booth a hit at Lumby grand opening

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Seniors