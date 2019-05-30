Avneet Bains (right) and Sasha Trickey (left) get ready for ’80s Island at Vernon Secondary School, which runs June 7-15. (Theatre on the Hill image)

Vernon highschool perfoms musical ‘80s homage

Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. between June 7 -15

VSS Theatre on the Hill is proud to present ‘80s Island, a musical written and directed by Laurie Anne Lorge.

Described as energetic and fun, this production is an homage to all things ‘80s.

“I play a rocker chick character. She’s a cross between Joan Jett and Pat Benetar,” said grade 12 student Aleena Isobe. “Most of us have characters based on a genre in the ’80s music – new wave, pop and hair band.”

The plot centres around a powerful cult leader whose mantra is, “Rap is crap – ‘80s Forever.”

Antics ensue when a family is shipwrecked on the island and introduces modern life and music to the inhabitants. The play explores relationships between parents and children, loyality, and love at first sight, all with an ’80s soundtrack.

“The plot is based on the Shakespearean play, The Tempest, some characters are completely made up, but others, like Cali, are inspired by people in the Tempest,” said drama teacher Laurie Anne Lorge. “But the play itself took on it’s own life and really became about relationships between parents and their teenage children.”

Two casts perform on alternate nights from June 7 – 15, 7:30 p.m. (no shows June 9, 12 or 13).

All tickets are $10 and available at the door on show nights or at the VSS school office during school hours.

“It was a really fun show to work on,” said grade 11 student Ari Pielecki. “We auditioned with an ‘80s song and we had to research the band and the costumes of the period. Ms. Lorge used some of the songs we chose in the show.”

“We collaborated on the story,” said grade 11 student Ethan O’Hanlan. “After Act one was written, we all gave ideas to how the show should end.”

Ethan O’Hanlan play out a scene ’80s Island at Vernon Secondary School, which runs June 7-15. (Theatre on the Hill image)

