Vernon Jazz Society welcomes acclaimed Canadian talent

The KINGA Quintet will be on stage at the Vernon Jazz Club April 7

The KINGA Quintet, featuring Kinga Heming (vocals), Neville Bowman (piano), Loni Moger (guitar), Bernie Addington (bass), and Tony Ferraro (drums) will be on stage at the Vernon Jazz Club April 7. (Photo submitted)

Candice McMahon

Special to The Morning Star

Kinga Heming is a Canadian jazz vocalist influenced by the likes of Natalie Cole, Diana Krall, Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald.

Heming was born in Poland, then moved with her family to Amsterdam before settling in Ottawa, Ontario. While being baptized at four months of age, she screamed out, and the attending priest predicted correctly that she would become a singer.

Heming’s parents gifted her with an intense appreciation for music, especially jazz, at an early age; her father played in a jazz cabaret, while her mother constantly played vocal pop and jazz records by The Platters, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra and the like.

By age 13, Heming had studied classical piano and voice theory, and began immersing herself in classical and contemporary music, which consisted of both jazz and pop. She soon began performing at recitals and competitions and helped assemble and lead a jazz quartet (called West Berlin) that played in and around Ottawa. During the same time, Heming discovered and began learning the repertoires of many great jazz vocalists.

Heming moved on to Humber College, studying voice and theory under Trish Colter, Lisa Martinelli and Lisa Sullivan. She also served as instructor for voice, piano, theory, ear training and improvisation to child and adult students.

“The most important experiences during my time at Humber College were working alongside very talented and reputable musicians, learning different aspects of the jazz world, and lastly,” recalls Heming, “winning the Duke Ellington Honoree award in my final year there.”

Since those early days, Heming has spread her vocal talents throughout Canada. She has sung the American and Canadian national anthems for the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Raptors and Hockey Night in Canada.

Heming has performed with pianist Renee Rosnes, flugelhornist Guido Basso and Don Thompson’s jazz ensemble and appeared at the National Jazz Awards, the Royal Ontario Museum, Canada’s Walk of Fame and on CTV and CBC Radio.

As smooth, heady and sophisticated as a well-matured brandy, Heming leaves a delightful lasting impression. She brings a superb band with her from Kelowna and beyond to support her sensuous singing.

Pianist Neville Bowman, one of our most popular musicians at the Vernon Jazz Club, will be adding his expertise to this exciting mix of performers.

“The woman deserves a stage; she has an incredible singing voice,” Bowman says of Heming.

Guitarist Loni Moger produces just the sweetest sound. His unassuming nature makes his powerful and technically astute playing all the more enthralling.

Bassist Bernie Addington is an exceptional player, delivering so much warmth, colour and passionate playing in every performance.

Drummer Tony Ferraro hails from Trail. Fortunately, he likes our jazz club so much that we are becoming familiarized with his awe-inspiring talent.

The popularity and musicality of any one of these musicians would be reason enough to secure your tickets early, but to experience them altogether will truly be a magical night of music.

The KINGA Quintet will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club, 3000-31st Street, April 7 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Cash only bar on site. Tickets are $20 online at vernonjazz.com and at Expressions of Time, 2901-30th Ave, with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.