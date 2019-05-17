Deborah Wilson wins gold medal from Zi Gang Bei, an international jade extravaganza. (Contributed)

Vernon local wins gold medal for jade sculpture “Earth Mother”

“It is such an honour and a privilege to be a part of this artistic and cultural exchange.”

Deborah Wilson, a seasoned jade artist and resident of Vernon, came home recently from Suzhou, China with a gold medal.

The annual exhibition, also a competition, is called Zi Gang Bei, an international jade extravaganza, with a symposium for the participants. The many hundreds of Chinese artists came from Jiangsu and neighbouring provinces, and as far away as Beijing to show their work. The 25 western artists were from Canada, USA, France, New Zealand, England, Mexico and Costa Rica. The show is held at the Suzhou International Expo Centre on Jinji Lake.

“I was struck by the contemporary themes and more abstract forms coming into play in some of the Chinese entries, compared to those I’dseen in 2014 and 2015,” said Wilson.

A quote from Andrew Shaw’s book ” Jade Life” reads, “These outsiders ( western jade artists) have started to have a profound influence on the work of jade carvers in China. In the last two or three years, the jades designed by Chinese craftsmen have begun to show more originality and flair. Gone are the days when every jade at the exhibition would be a traditional design.”

“A humbling thought” said Wilson in response. ” These highly skilled artists practically have jade in their DNA.”

This was said to be the primary motivation for the sponsor (the Suzhou Arts and Crafts Society) in extending invitations to western artists, starting in 2012. Wilson said she sees this as an opportunity to show ones’ best work with her peers and those created by the Chinese Masters.

“It is such an honour and a privilege to be a part of this artistic and cultural exchange. Our host in Suzhou is Andrew Shaw, a fellow carver and author. He has made all of this possible by acting as a liaison between east and west. This would not have happened without his involvement,” she said.

“The date has been set for the next Zi Gang Bei Exhibition in 2020, and now it’s back to the glorious grind.”

Related: Vernon jade sculptor is off to China for international exhibition

Related: Vernon artist takes on jade carving masters

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Kinky Boots’ to star in movie theatres, coming full circle

Just Posted

Evening Among the Angels returns to Vernon to aid grief

The event will support local grief counselling and Okanagan Angel Dresses

Vernon local wins gold medal for jade sculpture “Earth Mother”

“It is such an honour and a privilege to be a part of this artistic and cultural exchange.”

Coldstream poet wins prestigious prize

Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger, earned her the 2019 Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize.

Vernon teen seeks help in finding missing emotional support ferret

The ferret has been missing since midnight on Monday, May 13

Burned Falkland forest on the mend

Natural Resource District staff , Tolko Industries Ltd and Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

B.C. government has invested $15 million into provincial arts council over the next three years

Celebrate Museum Day by exploring a temporary exhibit from the Royal BC Museum in Kelowna

Okanagan mayors urge citizens to conserve water

Annual “Make Water Work” campaign teaches valley residents sustainable gardening

Kootenay bus fueled by vegetable oil to begin service next month

Mountain Man Mike’s will run routes from Kaslo to Vancouver and eventually Edmonton

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

Summerland students to participate in $100 challenge

Rotary Club initiative has students raising money for causes

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

Most Read