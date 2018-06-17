Vernon Community Music School students participated in the Annual Scholarship Recital recently. (Photo submitted)

Vernon music students showcase talent

Vernon Community Music School annual recital saw 21 students perform

Twenty-one Vernon Community Music School’s most talented students from all programs showcased their musical skills at the Annual Scholarship Recital recently.

“Scholarship awards, donated by local businesses, community groups and individuals, totaled over $5,500 this year, and will be used by recipients towards further music studies,” said Lori Johnson with the school.

“We are extremely grateful to the community for supporting our students with their generous donations, and to the three judges who gave of their time and expertise to adjudicate our event. This year our very gracious and enthusiastic adjudicators were George Kiraly, Lyn Taron and Sharon Kilistoff.”

To participate, students are recommended by faculty and must have demonstrated commitment as well as a high level of achievement in their musical studies. This year’s recital included piano, violin, cello and voice.

This annual event took place in the Carriage House Loft at the Smith House property. Johnson said it was an inspiring afternoon of entertainment from some of Vernon’s very talented youth.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to support next year’s scholarship recital an contact the Vernon Community Music School at 250-545-4977.

2018 Annual Scholarship Recital winners

  • Daniella Kim – flute (Hurlburt Memorial)
  • Mark Hesketh – piano (Nixon Wenger)
  • Laura Hrabchuk – violin (Janis Laidlaw Memorial)
  • Grace Reynolds – voice (Reekie Kinishenko Tulloch Memorial)
  • Mathias Volk – violin (Lora &Mathias Fellenz)
  • Marcus Coetzee – violin (Heartwood Homes)
  • Tab Webster – piano (Peter and Pauline Legg Memorial)
  • Elise Parsonage – voice (Vernon Community Singers)
  • Jenny Sunderland – piano (Caroline Galbraith Memorial)
  • Jennika Bobryk – piano (Hrabchuk Family)
  • Ella Newman – piano (Rempel Family)
  • Nathan Nesbitt – piano (Dante Darkazanli Memorial)
  • Mika Garlick – violin (Olive Woodley Memorial)
  • Anna Korad – violin ( Elizabeth Scott)
  • Johann Barnard – piano (Kal Tire)
  • Simone Konrad – piano ( George Shaw Memorial)
  • Anastasia Martens – cello (Heartwood Homes)
  • Craig Matterson – piano (Caroline Galbraith Memorial)
  • Holly McCallum – cello (Hrabchuk Family)
  • Libby Wyse – violin ( Kat Tire)
  • Angela Zeng – cello ( Hrabchuk Family)

