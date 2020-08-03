Vernon’s Brandon Schmor headlines a live-streamed broadcast of QUSIC’s LGBT2Q+ Artist Music Series Wednesday, Aug. 5, from the Friends of Dorothy Lounge in Kelowna, starting at 7 p.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon musician streams live performance

Brandon Schmor is latest in QUSIC’s LGBT2Q+ Artist Music Series this Wednesday, Aug. 5, from Kelowna

A well-known Vernon pianist/performer headlines a live-streamed broadcast of QUSIC’s LGBT2Q+ Artist Music Series Wednesday, Aug. 5, from the Friends of Dorothy Lounge in Kelowna.

Brandon Schmor, 25, will perform at 7 p.m. The evening is presented by Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc., Unicorns.LIVE, and Friends of Dorothy Lounge.

Schmor is a 25-year-old self-taught pianist and vocalist who enjoys performing both covers, and his own original songs, spanning a wide range of musical genres including blues, jazz, rock, pop, aoul, punk, grunge, and even ragtime saloon piano.

Around the age of three, Schmor began to pick out the notes from songs he had heard on an old toy piano that was given to him. He continued to be fascinated with music and pianos, eventually prompting his family to bring home a large antique upright piano for him to play on.

Schmor finally gained the confidence to come out as gay to his family in 2017, and was fortunate to receive acceptance, and support. He is also diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism, does not read sheet music, and plays piano entirely by ear, and emotion.

“We are proud to welcome Brandon Schmor to the QUSIC family,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns. “We’re also pleased to offer the public the chance to see the show live free of charge. Friends of Dorothy Lounge continues to provide a safe, healthy environment for both staff and patrons, and we’re grateful to have established the venue as the current ‘home’ of QUSIC.”

Adhering to Phase III guidelines in BC’s Restart Plan, a small audience attends the live broadcast at Friends of Dorothy Lounge (315 Lawrence Ave.) in downtown Kelowna. Anyone wishing to attend this show in person may do so at no charge, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in attending should contact Friends of Dorothy Lounge to reserve their table by calling 236-420-4565 or by email at info@fodlounge.com. Tables are available in groups of two, four or six to help ensure appropriate social distancing based on requirements by provincial and local health authorities.

While each new QUSIC episode streams live on watch.unicorns.live, past performances are available for viewing on the streaming platform.

QUSIC streams live on the streaming platform, watch.unicorns.live, every second Wednesday at 7 p.m. (Pacific) and is financially supported by Creative BC, FACTOR and Canada’s private radio broadcasters, and sponsored by Friends of Dorothy Lounge.

Those who wish to watch the series online will need to register for a unicorns.live account, and can do so here.

QUSIC is produced on the unceded, traditional territory of the syilx (Okanagan) people.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Brandon Schmor opens Lake Country Winter Blues Fest


