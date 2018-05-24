Vernon Okanagan Screen Arts Society film tells of immigrant experience

Cheng Pei Pei as Maria Sandra Oh as Ava star in Meditation Park, which the Okanagan Screen Arts Society presents at the Vernon Towne Cinema May 28. (Mongrel Media photo)

Bonnie Anderson

Special to The Morning Star

Okanagan Screen Arts Society presents a heartwarming tale of self-growth and courage with Meditation Park.

Meditation Park screens May 28 at at the Vernon Towne Cinema by Okanagan Screen Arts Society. Written and directed by Mina Shum, using her favourite theme — immigrant experience in Canada.

At first, this movie seems to be a gentle story of life but then develops into a powerful emotional force with uplifting emotion.

This delightful film stars Maria Wang (Cheng Pei Pei), a 60-year old woman who has been married to her husband, Bing, (Tzi Ma), for 40 years. The couple emigrated from Hong Kong to Vancouver where Bing has been the sole breadwinner in his own accounting firm and Maria has been the obedient, dedicated housewife and devoted mother to their daughter Ava (Sandra Oh) and estranged son Charlie.

After Maria accidentally finds evidence of her husband having an affair, she sets out to follow him to find out the truth to her suspicions. Along the way, she discovers a new, stronger and more courageous side to herself. She finds her dignity as she becomes more independent by getting a job, learning some new skills, such as riding a bicycle and making new friends.

Ava is surprised, but supportive, of the changes she sees in her mother, whom she suspects is having a mid-life crisis. This is a sweet and heartwarming tale with humour, drama and superb acting.

Meditation Park screens at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Cash wine bar available. Pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell. Enjoy live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets available at The Bean Scene or Towne Cinema box office.

