The Okanagan Harp Orchestra’s A Touch of Grace is at the Vernon Community Music School loft Dec. 9. (Photo submitted)

The Okanagan Harp Orchestra will perform A Touch of Grace at the Vernon Community Music School loft Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 adult, $15 for seniors and students and $10 for children and are available in advance from the Vernon Community Music School, 250-545-4977. Or email caroline@highspiritsmusic.com to reserve.

For more information, visit highspiritsmusic.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.