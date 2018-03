Okanagan Screen Arts and Vernon Towne Cinema present cheque to North Okanagan Hospice Society

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society rolled out the red carpet Sunday for the Oscars, raising $1,135 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Susan Hodgson of the OSA (left), Lorraine Russell of the OSA and Gerry Sellers of the Vernon Towne Cinema present the cheque of fundraising efforts to Ruth Edwards, NOHS executive director. (Photo submitted)

The Vernon Towne Cinema and Okanagan Screen Arts Society rolled out the red carpet for The Oscars March 4.

Through the event, the OSA and Cinema raised $1,135 for North Okanagan Hospice Society.

