Vernon Performing Arts Centre presents Laurier Memorial enactment

Words of Our Chiefs plays at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 5

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Savage Society’s Words of Our Chiefs Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre as part of the 2018/19 SPOTLIGHT Special Presentation Series.

The Savage Society performs a staged reading of Words of Our Chiefs: a dramatic enactment of the Laurier Memorial, an historical document petitioning Sir Wilfred Laurier in 1910 by the Allied Chiefs of the Interior Tribes of British Columbia, to recognize and help them fight for indigenous rights. This powerful document outlines the indigenous experience in the Interior since the first contact.

Related: Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces Spotlight series

Signed by the Secwepemc, Syilx and Nlaka’pamux peoples at Spences Bridge, British Columbia in 1910, the ideas and emotions expressed in this 108-year-old historical document remain relevant to the indigenous experience today. Created with community members of Lytton and the Nlaka’pamux Nation, contributing artists in Words of Our Chiefs include Kevin Loring, Aaron Wells, Kim Harvey, Ron Dean Harris, Sandy Scofield and N’laka’pamux community members.

The evening will begin with a performance by Mariel Belanger, a Vernon-based multi-disciplinary artist of the Okanagan Nation, Okanagan Indian Band.

Tickets for Words of Our Chiefs are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for students. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-7469 or visit www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Acclaimed Aussie singer-songwriter rocks Lorenzo’s

Just Posted

Crews making ‘progress’ on Harris Creek wildfire

The Lumby area has four fires of note.

Vernon business strata board complains over turn design

Turn in to Alpine Centre from Coldstream, and right-turn out deemed “dangerous” by board

Fires indirectly burn Enderby business

Mabel Lake Resort flooded with calls from tourists concerned about area wildfires

Vernon Sparkes Corn Stand robbed

Sparkes Corn Stand employee in Vernon snaps picture of suspect vehicle seconds after being robbed

Vernon park paving project commences

Paving at N’Kwala Park in the BX on until Aug. 16; parking lot closed, park still open

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Vernon Performing Arts Centre presents Laurier Memorial enactment

Words of Our Chiefs plays at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 5

Acclaimed Aussie singer-songwriter rocks Lorenzo’s

Kara Grainger performs Sept. 1 and 2

Allan Brooks Nature Centre August lineup changes made

Two events cancelled

Okanagan Screen Arts film a love letter to motherhood

Film screens at Vernon Towne Cinema Aug. 13

Gallery favourite returns to Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames in Vernon

Teyjah McAren is the artist of the month for August

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Scientists probe ‘next steps’ after emaciated orca finally spotted in B.C. waters

Canadian and American scientists are analyzing samples to see how to best treat J50

Most Read