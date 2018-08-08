Vernon Performing Arts Centre presents Laurier Memorial enactment

Words of Our Chiefs plays at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 5

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Savage Society’s Words of Our Chiefs Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre as part of the 2018/19 SPOTLIGHT Special Presentation Series.

The Savage Society performs a staged reading of Words of Our Chiefs: a dramatic enactment of the Laurier Memorial, an historical document petitioning Sir Wilfred Laurier in 1910 by the Allied Chiefs of the Interior Tribes of British Columbia, to recognize and help them fight for indigenous rights. This powerful document outlines the indigenous experience in the Interior since the first contact.

Related: Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces Spotlight series

Signed by the Secwepemc, Syilx and Nlaka’pamux peoples at Spences Bridge, British Columbia in 1910, the ideas and emotions expressed in this 108-year-old historical document remain relevant to the indigenous experience today. Created with community members of Lytton and the Nlaka’pamux Nation, contributing artists in Words of Our Chiefs include Kevin Loring, Aaron Wells, Kim Harvey, Ron Dean Harris, Sandy Scofield and N’laka’pamux community members.

The evening will begin with a performance by Mariel Belanger, a Vernon-based multi-disciplinary artist of the Okanagan Nation, Okanagan Indian Band.

Tickets for Words of Our Chiefs are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for students. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-7469 or visit www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.